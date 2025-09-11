Big Laughs, Big Bad Wolf, and Three Little Pigs—Panto Time in Rojales!





Get ready for laughter, songs, and a good dose of festive fun! This year, the Rojales Pantomime Group brings to the stage a traditional—and delightfully hilarious—take on Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs.

Performance Dates

Thursday, 11th December at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 12th December at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 13th December at 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio

Tickets will be on sale at our outlets very soon—mark your calendars so you don’t miss out!

Behind the scenes, our cast is working tirelessly (and joyfully!) to deliver a pantomime bursting with energy, comedy, and audience participation. With the expert guidance of our seasoned director, Julia Parker, this year’s production promises to be a highlight of the holiday season.

And remember—a great show isn’t just about what happens on stage. We’re always looking for enthusiastic helpers to join our backstage crew. Whether you’re curious to learn the ropes, lend a hand, or simply be part of the fun, we’d love to have you on board.

Interested? Drop us a line at dw2024rojalespanto@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome!