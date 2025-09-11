



“Greed exposed, trusts shattered, the dirty secrets that Orihuela’s politicians didn’t want you to see.”

Orihuela, in Spain’s Alicante province, sells itself as a jewel of the Mediterranean — a city of history, beauty, and opportunity. But peel back the glossy tourist brochures and a darker story emerges. For years, Orihuela’s political class has treated public office like a private ATM, dipping into the coffers, handing out favours, and carving up the city for personal gain. This is a city where corruption hasn’t just been an occasional scandal — it has been a way of life.

The Brugal Case: When Garbage Meant Gold

If one scandal defines Orihuela’s descent into the murk of corruption, it is the Brugal case. What should have been routine — awarding contracts for garbage collection — became a cesspit of bribes, kickbacks, and shady deals.

At the centre: Orihuela’s then-mayor, Mónica Lorente, and the president of Alicante’s provincial government. Investigators uncovered a web of businessmen greasing political palms in exchange for multimillion-euro contracts. Fake companies masked dirty money, while tapped phone calls revealed the casual arrogance of leaders who thought they were untouchable.

Garbage collection, one of the most basic public services, had been transformed into a golden goose for a corrupt elite. While citizens paid their taxes, the returns went not into cleaner streets but into private bank accounts.

Cala Mosca: Selling Off Orihuela’s Last Green Coastline

If Brugal showed corruption in contracts, Cala Mosca shows corruption in concrete. The last untouched stretch of Orihuela Costa’s natural coastline — a rare patch of green amid the urban sprawl — has been earmarked for a massive urbanisation project. Instead of protecting this land for future generations, local officials bent over backwards to push the development forward, despite fierce opposition from residents, environmentalists, and even regional authorities.

The project has been dogged by accusations of irregular approvals, rushed paperwork, and suspiciously favourable treatment of developers. Critics argue that Orihuela’s political class is once again selling out the public interest — this time by pouring cement over a natural treasure in exchange for private profit.

Cala Mosca should have been preserved as a legacy of environmental responsibility. Instead, it stands as a symbol of Orihuela’s willingness to sacrifice heritage and habitat for short-term gain, exposing a town hall more loyal to developers’ wallets than to the people it represents.

Politics as a Marketplace

Orihuela’s town hall has long resembled a marketplace where power is traded like goods. Fragile coalitions, endless infighting, and back-room bargaining have created fertile ground for clientelism. Favours are exchanged for loyalty, contracts for votes, and public resources for private interests.

This system has corroded democracy itself. Citizens, weary of endless scandals, shrug with resignation. Voter apathy has become the shield behind which corrupt practices continue unchecked. The message from many residents is bitterly clear: “Why bother? Nothing changes.” And that cynicism is precisely what keeps the cycle alive.

A City at a Crossroads

Orihuela is standing at a crossroads. It can continue down the well-worn path of scandal, denial, and betrayal — or it can confront its ugly past head-on. But that requires more than promises from politicians. It requires vigilance from citizens, transparency in governance, and the courage to break the culture of silence that has allowed corruption to thrive.

Because until Orihuela’s leaders stop treating public office as a personal treasure chest, the city will never shake the reputation it has earned: a beautiful place scarred by dirty politics.