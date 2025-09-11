Pilar de la Horadada Unveils New Tourism Brand: A Bold and Modern Logo





The Tourism Department of Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall has unveiled its new tourism identity—a refreshed, strategic visual brand designed to strengthen the municipality’s position as a sustainable destination with its own character, deeply connected to its Mediterranean setting and natural surroundings.

Councillor for Tourism, Eva Martínez, emphasized that the project goes beyond appearances:

“We want to share, in a unified and approachable way, everything that defines us—our beaches, our natural spaces, our villages, and our people. Every corner has something unique, and this new identity helps us communicate it coherently and emotionally, connecting with both visitors and locals, here and abroad.”

With this renewal, Pilar de la Horadada positions itself as a forward-looking destination: welcoming, diverse, and committed to responsible tourism. A destination with soul. A brand that reflects both what the town is today and what it aspires to be—placing local quality of life and visitor experience at its core.

A Logo That Tells Stories

The new logo features the town’s name, Pilar de la Horadada, crafted in an exclusive typeface—specially created and aptly named Horadada. The typography’s clean, straight lines are paired with a versatile color palette that blends warm and cool tones. Together, they evoke warmth, approachability, and a direct connection to the area’s coastal, agricultural, and welcoming identity.

The Palette: From Earth to Sea

The design studio behind the new brand explains that the color scheme is rooted in an in-depth study of the town’s natural landscape, cultural identity, and geography. Each shade is inspired by local landmarks: from the warm, earthy yellow of Río Seco to the fresh, serene blue of Mil Palmeras.

The palette not only captures the energy and brightness of the destination, but it has also been crafted for versatility across all media—ensuring visual consistency and clarity. These vibrant tones reinforce the brand’s identity, forging an emotional bond with audiences and enhancing Pilar de la Horadada’s image as a unique, contrasting, and unforgettable Mediterranean destination.