Orihuela and CHS Commit €800,000 to Riverbed Conservation and Restoration





The City Council of Orihuela and the Segura River Basin Authority (CHS) have signed a landmark agreement to invest €800,000 in the cleaning, conservation, and ecological restoration of riverbeds within the municipality.

The agreement, formalized in Orihuela’s historic Sala del Oriol, was signed by Mayor Pepe Vegara and CHS president Mario Urrea, with the councillor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, also in attendance.

Shared Investment and Long-Term Collaboration

Under the terms of the deal, Orihuela City Council will contribute 60% of the funding (€480,000), while CHS will provide the remaining 40% (€320,000). Initially set for four years, the agreement can be extended for an additional four, ensuring a long-term framework for coordinated river management.

A Comprehensive Plan for River Ecosystem Health

The initiative focuses on a wide range of environmental measures aimed at improving both urban and peri-urban waterways. Planned actions include:

Removing debris and obstacles from river channels.

Pruning and clearing excess vegetation along riverbanks.

Restoring eroded or damaged margins.

Stabilizing areas at risk of erosion.

Removing obsolete infrastructure.

Reconnecting former meanders to improve natural flow.

Controlling invasive species that threaten local ecosystems.

Responsibilities of Each Partner

The CHS will lead the execution of these works, either directly or through contracted services, while also overseeing quality control. Orihuela City Council will finance the majority share, provide the necessary land for interventions, and take on maintenance of the infrastructure once restoration work is completed.

Joint Oversight and Planning

To ensure smooth implementation, a Joint Monitoring Committee will be established, comprising representatives from both administrations. This body will coordinate annual planning, approve investment schedules, assess progress, and identify new environmental needs as they arise.

“A Historic Demand”

Mayor Pepe Vegara hailed the agreement as a milestone for the municipality:

“This responds to a historic demand from Orihuela. By taking on the majority of the investment, we are demonstrating our responsibility, while ensuring CHS’s commitment to working in close coordination with us.”

The partnership marks a significant step toward restoring the ecological health of Orihuela’s waterways, safeguarding them for both residents and future generations.