Terrifying Night in Cabo Roig as Firefighters Battle 4-Hour Apartment Block Inferno





Cabo Roig residents endured a night of chaos and fear after a fierce blaze tore through an underground parking garage in the early hours of Wednesday morning, forcing the evacuation of an entire five-story apartment block.

The alarm was raised at 12:21 a.m. on Calle del Mar, number 15, in the Aguamarina Apartment Block, directly beside the popular Europa Chinese Supermarket. Within minutes, thick smoke was billowing through the building, leaving dozens of residents with no choice but to flee into the street as firefighters rushed to the scene.

Four Cars Destroyed, Dozens Damaged

Although no injuries were reported—thanks in part to the late hour and the quieter off-season atmosphere—damage to property was extensive. At least four vehicles were reduced to smouldering shells, while another ten suffered serious damage from flames, smoke, and even falling masonry inside the garage.

By morning, shaken owners were seen moving their blackened vehicles out into the daylight for inspection, revealing the full scale of destruction. Fire and police authorities supervised as residents came to terms with what many described as a “nightmare” scene.

Mass Evacuation Amid Fears of Spread

The sheer volume of smoke forced emergency crews to clear the entire building above the garage. Families, many still in their nightclothes, gathered outside under the watchful eyes of local police as the firefighting operation stretched on for hours.

All available crews from the Torrevieja fire station were deployed, backed up by reinforcements from Almoradí. In total, 15 firefighters battled tirelessly against the flames, finally declaring the fire fully extinguished at 4:02 a.m. A Basic Life Support unit was also dispatched as a precaution, though it was ultimately not required.

Cause Under Investigation

The origin of the fire remains unclear. However, one vehicle owner told The Leader that the circumstances surrounding the blaze appeared “suspicious,” raising fears that it may not have been accidental. Investigations are now underway.

For the residents of Cabo Roig, it was a terrifying reminder of how quickly disaster can strike. As the clean-up begins, many are left counting the cost of a sleepless night that they won’t forget anytime soon.