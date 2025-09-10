Citrus, Artichokes, Almonds and Broccoli Dominate Crops in Vega Baja del Segura





On World Agriculture Day, the Consortium for the Economic Development of Vega Baja del Segura (Convega) has highlighted the region’s role as “Europe’s garden” and praised the farmers who sustain it.

According to the latest Valencian Agricultural Sector Report (2024), Vega Baja leads crop production in Alicante with more than 40,000 hectares under cultivation — nearly 30% of the province’s total. Citrus fruits top the list, with over 25,000 hectares, led by lemons, oranges and mandarins. Other major crops include artichokes and broccoli (over 3,000 hectares combined), almonds, and pomegranates protected under the Elche Mollar PDO. Additional crops such as potatoes, lettuce, melons and alfalfa further showcase the region’s diversity.

Convega president Carlos Pastor stressed that agriculture is not only an economic driver but also a cultural identity, preserving landscapes, preventing rural depopulation, and generating jobs. He called for daily recognition of farmers’ work, especially on World Agriculture Day.

The consortium also emphasized the high quality and international recognition of local products such as Vega Baja artichokes, Albatera figs, Guardamar peppers, and Elche pomegranates. It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the sector, supporting research and training, and ensuring sustainability to strengthen agriculture’s strategic role in the region’s development.