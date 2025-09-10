DGT Issues Road Safety Reminder: Choosing the Right Sunglasses While Driving





The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) is reminding drivers in Spain that not all sunglasses are suitable for use behind the wheel. The wrong choice can reduce visibility, increase accident risk, and even result in fines of up to €200.

Key Safety Rules for Drivers

Avoid Category 4 sunglasses : These lenses are extremely dark, blocking up to 98% of sunlight. They are dangerous in tunnels, shaded areas, or during dawn and dusk.

: These lenses are extremely dark, blocking up to 98% of sunlight. They are dangerous in tunnels, shaded areas, or during dawn and dusk. Choose Category 2 or 3 sunglasses : These provide strong UV protection without limiting visibility. Look for the CE mark , which confirms compliance with EU safety standards.

: These provide strong UV protection without limiting visibility. Look for the , which confirms compliance with EU safety standards. Wear prescription lenses if needed : Drivers who require vision correction must use glasses, contact lenses, or prescription sunglasses when behind the wheel. Skipping them puts everyone at risk and is punishable with fines.

: Drivers who require vision correction must use glasses, contact lenses, or prescription sunglasses when behind the wheel. Skipping them puts everyone at risk and is punishable with fines. Prioritize safety over fashion: Branded or stylish frames are fine, but they must meet road safety requirements. Clear vision always comes first.

Why It Matters

Spanish traffic law requires drivers to maintain unobstructed vision and full freedom of movement at all times. Poor visibility caused by the wrong eyewear is not just a legal issue—it can be the difference between avoiding and causing an accident.

DGT’s advice is clear:

✔️ Don’t drive with excessively dark lenses.

✔️ Always wear prescribed corrective eyewear.

✔️ Invest in certified sunglasses that protect without compromising visibility.

Safe vision means safer roads—for you, your passengers, and everyone else.

Image courtesy Pexels