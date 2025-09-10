Zenia Boulevard Marks 13th Anniversary with Fashion, Family Fun, and a Giant Slice of Celebration





Orihuela Costa. Zenia Boulevard is celebrating its 13th anniversary this September with a calendar of events designed to bring together creativity, sustainability, and family fun.

The month begins on Saturday, September 13, with a children’s workshop that turns little ones into “Mini Designers.” As part of the Greenwalk Awards program, kids will create accessories and mini garments using recycled materials from the shopping center, highlighting the link between fashion and sustainability. At the end, participants will receive a diploma as “Sustainable Mini Designers.” The activity is free for Zenia Kids Club members.

The centerpiece of the month is the anniversary party on Saturday, September 27, under the theme “An Anniversary Straight Out of the Movies.” The shopping center has prepared a full schedule of free activities:

10:00 a.m. – Free breakfast for Zenia Club members and new sign-ups.

– Free breakfast for Zenia Club members and new sign-ups. 2:00 p.m. – Sharing of a giant pizza with more than 500 portions.

– Sharing of a giant pizza with more than 500 portions. 5:00 p.m. – Cronómetro 13 challenge in Plaza Mayor with €150 gift cards up for grabs.

– Cronómetro 13 challenge in Plaza Mayor with €150 gift cards up for grabs. 7:00 p.m. – A live performance of Grease, The Musical with a big screen projection and free popcorn.

From September 13 to 27, shoppers can also join a special promotion: for every €50 spent, they’ll receive a scratch card for instant prizes and the chance to collect limited-edition anniversary mugs.

With sustainability, entertainment, and community at its core, Zenia Boulevard promises a month-long celebration for all ages.