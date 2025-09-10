Guardia Civil Arrests Thief Who Targeted Elderly Women for Gold Jewelry in Vega Baja





September 10, 2025. The Guardia Civil has arrested a repeat offender accused of violently snatching gold jewelry from elderly women in several towns across Vega Baja del Segura. The operation, codenamed Passatben, has so far clarified two robberies with violence and intimidation and one theft carried out using the “snatch” method in Rafal, Granja de Rocamora, and Bigastro.

The investigation began in May, when a woman reported being assaulted on a street in Rafal. The attacker approached her suddenly and ripped a gold necklace from her neck, leaving her injured.

In June, a second woman in Granja de Rocamora was targeted in a similar fashion. A large-built man attempted to tear away her chain with a strong pull, breaking it in the process. The victim’s shouts for help deterred the assailant, but not before she also sustained injuries.

Later that same month, in Bigastro, another woman reported an almost identical attack. In all cases, the suspect operated during daylight hours, specifically selecting elderly women wearing gold jewelry and using violence when necessary to complete the theft. Victims consistently described the same physical characteristics of the perpetrator.

The seriousness of the crimes prompted the Callosa de Segura Investigation Unit to launch Passatben. Through analysis of the thief’s modus operandi and the evidence collected, investigators confirmed that the same individual was behind all three incidents. A key breakthrough came when a witness managed to record the suspect on video, aiding his identification.

With the support of Guardia Civil units in Beniel (Murcia) and Jacarilla, agents tracked the suspect to Beniel. On August 1, 2025, coordination with colleagues in the Region of Murcia confirmed that the man had already been detained in Santomera on unrelated charges. Officers immediately linked him to the Vega Baja robberies and filed charges.

The detainee was brought before the Murcia Court of First Instance and placed in provisional custody. The operation remains ongoing, and investigators do not rule out the possibility of more victims coming forward.

The Guardia Civil expressed gratitude for citizen cooperation and the coordination among different units, which proved decisive in solving the case.