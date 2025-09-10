Rooftop Break-Ins and Street Violence Disturb Totana Community





Murcia, September 10, 2025. A series of rooftop break-ins and street altercations unsettled the town of Totana last month, culminating in the arrest of a 35-year-old man with a long criminal record.

Residents first raised the alarm after spotting the suspect climbing across rooftops and terraces to enter homes, in some cases while occupants were inside. The incidents created widespread unease in residential areas, as neighbors feared for their safety inside their own homes.

The tension escalated further when the same man was reported near a local nightclub, where he allegedly threatened people with a broken bottle, assaulted one victim, and stole personal belongings. His violent behavior extended to the public sphere, disrupting leisure spaces and leaving witnesses alarmed.

Guardia Civil patrols eventually confronted the suspect, who resisted arrest and threatened officers. Following his detention, investigators confirmed his connection to seven burglaries in Totana, linking his methods to the reported rooftop intrusions.

The arrest brings relief to residents of the municipality, where a mix of residential and social spaces had been shaken by the series of criminal acts.