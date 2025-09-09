Calls Renewed to Curb In-Flight Alcohol Sales as Stag Party Flight to Alicante Ends in Arrests





A bachelor party flight from Leeds to Alicante ended with disruptive passengers in handcuffs on Thursday evening, after two British men were arrested for disorderly conduct on board a Ryanair service.

The men, who were traveling with a group of friends to celebrate a stag party, had already drawn attention at the boarding gate due to visible intoxication, according to sources familiar with the case. Their behaviour escalated during the flight, becoming increasingly provocative and aggressive.

Alerted by the crew, the Civil Guard was waiting on the tarmac when the plane landed at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport at 7:22 p.m. A video shared on social media shows armed officers boarding the aircraft, subduing the unruly passengers amid resistance. Their removal was met with applause from other travellers, visibly relieved after the disturbance.

The incident underscores a recurring problem: low-cost flights between the United Kingdom and Spain—particularly to destinations like Alicante, a popular hub for stag parties—are frequently marred by alcohol-fuelled disruption.

Ryanair confirmed the arrests and defended its staff. “The crew of this flight from Leeds Bradford to Alicante requested police assistance in advance after two passengers behaved disruptively on board. The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival and the passengers were removed. Ryanair maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to ensure safety and respect during the journey,” the airline said in a statement.

The episode comes amid ongoing debate over whether alcohol should be restricted on flights, particularly on routes known for party tourism. For these two passengers, what was meant to be the start of a celebration ended instead with arrest and potential prosecution—an all-too-familiar consequence of mid-air misbehaviour.