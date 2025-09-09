Spain Prepares to Launch Second S-80 Submarine “Narciso Monturiol” in Cartagena





The Spanish Navy is preparing for the imminent launch of its second S-80 class submarine, the S-82 Narciso Monturiol. Originally scheduled for late Spring, the launching ceremony was delayed due to scheduling conflicts. Now, in mid-September, the announcement of a new date is expected any day.

Crucially, the delay has no technical implications. The transfer of the vessel into the water is progressing on schedule. Its armament, however, will not be installed until 2027, when the submarine reaches full operational capacity.

The Monturiol follows the path set by its predecessor, the S-81 Isaac Peral, but under tighter deadlines. Last March, the submarine successfully passed the critical “power-up” phase, confirming the performance of its electrical systems. Since then, milestones have included its first fuel load, the initial battery charge with diesel engines, and preparations for port trials.

The decisive phase will begin this winter, when the submarine undertakes its first voyages—initially on the surface, then submerged, until reaching its designed maximum depth. This gradual testing process will mark the vessel’s true entry into service.

If the schedule holds, the S-82 will be delivered to the Navy in autumn 2026 and declared fully operational by mid-2027. Its arrival will provide a long-awaited boost to Spain’s submarine fleet, which has been anticipating the modernization of the S-80 series for years.

Progress on the S-80 Program

Meanwhile, Navantia continues work on the rest of the S-80 series. The S-83, currently in the integration phase, already incorporates the advanced AIP (air-independent propulsion) system, which uses bioethanol technology to dramatically extend underwater endurance. This breakthrough will enable longer missions with fewer logistical constraints and enhanced stealth.

The S-84 has just entered its assembly phase, a critical stage where components, systems, and cutting-edge technology are brought together. This step marks the transformation from blueprint to vessel—a complex engineering process at the heart of one of Europe’s most ambitious naval defence programs.