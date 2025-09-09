Benejúzar Welcomes New School Year with Major Investments in Education





Benejúzar, September 8, 2025 — The new 2025/2026 school year has begun in Benejúzar with significant upgrades across the town’s three main educational centers: the Municipal Nursery School, CEIP Antonio Sequeros, and IES Benejúzar. Local authorities say the improvements are aimed at boosting accessibility, energy efficiency, and learning environments for students.

Mayor Vicente Cases, joined by Councillor for Education Patricia Rodes, outlined the investments, stressing the town hall’s commitment to providing “quality education, adapted to the needs of our students.” Rodes added that the start of term should be “not only a key moment for families, but also an opportunity to build a better present and future for our children.”

Nursery School Overhaul

The most ambitious project is the upcoming €907,000 overhaul of the Municipal Nursery School, funded jointly by the Alicante Provincial Council (€680,000) and the town hall (€227,000). The remodel will increase classrooms from four to five, each with improved changing areas, rest spaces, and bathrooms. It will also add a psychomotricity classroom, a multipurpose hall, and new outdoor play areas designed to be inclusive. Sustainability is a central feature: solar panels, aerothermal heating, and underfloor systems will transform the facility into an energy-efficient building.

Primary and Secondary Upgrades

At the CEIP Antonio Sequeros primary school, works are nearly complete on the first stage of an “inclusive playground embankment.” The €25,000 project, selected through participatory budgeting, links playground areas with a gently sloped play ramp, combining accessibility with educational and recreational use.

Meanwhile, IES Benejúzar will see a modernization of its facilities with a new climate control and ventilation system, supported by a €19,174 technical project. The upgrade will also include electrical system improvements to meet growing energy demands. According to Mayor Cases, “thermal comfort and air quality are essential for creating a learning environment where students can thrive.”

Support for Families

In addition to infrastructure, the town continues to support families through childcare and school readiness programs. For the second year, the September School initiative offered free activities during the first week of the month, benefiting 81 children up to 12 years old. The Morning Classroom service at CEIP Antonio Sequeros will again provide free care from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. for 48 enrolled children, helping parents balance work and family schedules.

Mayor Cases concluded: “These investments in our schools, combined with family support programs, reflect our comprehensive commitment to education as a driver of equal opportunity and progress for Benejúzar.”