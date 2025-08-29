Pinatar Arena Secures Partnership with Dutch Youth Teams Until 2028





Murcia, August 28, 2025 – Pinatar Arena has signed a long-term collaboration agreement with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host the Netherlands’ men’s and women’s youth teams in Spain until at least 2028.

The deal was formalized at the KNVB Campus, the federation’s official training center, by KNVB technical director Nigel de Jong and Pinatar Arena general manager Fran de Paula.

Since its opening in 2012, Pinatar Arena has become a frequent destination for Dutch national squads, with visits increasing steadily each year. The new agreement strengthens that relationship as part of a strategic plan to support the development of young Dutch footballers while also expanding training infrastructure in Spain.

“It is an honour that such a prestigious federation places its trust in us as the ideal base in Spain,” said De Paula. De Jong added: “Working together is easy when the relationship is so smooth and feedback from players and staff is always positive.”

The partnership will debut with the Netherlands U-19 team, which will compete in a friendly tournament against Spain, England, and Ukraine from September 1 to 9.