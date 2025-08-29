Classical Summer Excellence as Orihuela Symphony Orchestra shines at Las Colinas





Orihuela Symphony Orchestra Closes August with a Standing Ovation at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club bid farewell to August with one of the highlights of its summer cultural calendar: a luminous evening of music performed by the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra (OSO). Surrounded by the resort’s natural beauty, more than 300 guests were treated to a concert that blended jazz, Broadway classics, and symphonic adaptations of Spanish pop legends Julio Iglesias and Nino Bravo.

Under the direction of maestro Antonio Pujol, the OSO delivered a program of remarkable variety, joined by soprano saxophonist Rafa Lozano and the powerful voice of singer Carolina Reymundo. Demand for the concert was so high that organizers expanded capacity to accommodate the crowd, ensuring no one missed this anticipated summer tradition.

The first half of the evening was a journey through timeless jazz standards, with memorable renditions of All of Me (Seymour Simons), Puttin’ on the Ritz (Irving Berlin), Cabaret and All That Jazz (John Kander), Autumn Leaves (Johnny Mercer), and Moonglow (Will Hudson). The audience responded warmly, captivated by the orchestra’s elegance and energy.

The second half shifted to a more contemporary palette. Reymundo’s emotive performances of Memory (Andrew Lloyd Webber), Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, I Dreamed a Dream (Claude-Michel Schönberg), Feeling Good (popularized by Michael Bublé), and Gershwin’s Summertime drew some of the night’s loudest applause. Symphonic arrangements of Spanish pop favourites—including tributes to Nino Bravo, Julio Iglesias, and Alaska—added a local touch, before the program closed with Mark Cally’s Mr. Zoot Suit, which brought the entire audience to its feet.

The concert, organized by Orihuela’s Department of Culture in collaboration with the Alicante Provincial Council and Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, was free to attend and reached full capacity once again. “Music carries its own kind of magic, and last night we felt it once more,” said Javier Rodríguez, Director of Operations at Las Colinas. “It was an honour to welcome back the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra and to share in an evening of culture at the highest level. We look forward to continuing this tradition.”

Beyond the music, attendees enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the venue’s Chillout Zone, complete with a live DJ and food trucks before and after the performance—a perfect complement to a night of world-class symphonic music.

Introduced only last summer, this concert series has quickly become a cultural landmark on the coast, bringing high-quality music to both local residents and the influx of national and international visitors during the holiday season.

Image courtesy La Colinas Golf & Country Club