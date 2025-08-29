Armed Gang Busted After Wave of Home and Car Robberies Across Four Provinces





Badajoz, August 29, 2025 — Spain’s Guardia Civil has dismantled a violent criminal gang linked to a string of home burglaries and car thefts across Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid, and Toledo. Two suspects have been arrested, one of whom has been sent to prison, while several accomplices remain on the run but fully identified.

The gang specialized in high-value robberies, stealing luxury watches, jewelry, cash, firearms, and vehicles. Investigators link them to at least 20 home invasions and a dozen stolen cars.

Weapons Cache Uncovered

Raids on eight properties in Badajoz — in the neighborhoods of La Cañada and the Complejo Olímpico Ibérico — revealed a chilling arsenal: 13 rifles, two handguns, bulletproof vests, balaclavas, knives, and even police equipment used to carry out assaults. Many firearms had their serial numbers erased. Drugs, including hashish and marijuana, were also seized, along with more than €12,000 in cash. A stolen car from Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) was recovered.

Sophisticated Methods

Before striking, the gang would steal high-end vehicles from other provinces, switch the plates with stolen or cloned ones, and use them in raids. Once inside targeted homes, they forced entry and made off with valuables — often including weapons.

The operation, code-named “Bankasalt”, followed a series of robberies in Badajoz city and five nearby towns. Judicial Police units traced the network, eventually identifying its members and securing court orders to search their properties.

Long List of Charges

The two detainees face charges including:

11 counts of burglary

12 counts of vehicle theft

Assaulting law enforcement officers

Document forgery

Illegal possession of firearms

Drug offenses

Membership of a criminal organization

Authorities confirmed that one suspect has been remanded in custody. The manhunt continues for other members of the gang, whose identities are already known to police.

For further information, the Guardia Civil’s press office in Badajoz can be reached at 630 728 035.