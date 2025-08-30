Spain’s Legendary Tomato Fight Turns 80 — and Paints a Town Red







For an hour on Wednesday, the small Valencian town of Buñol looked like a battlefield — not of war, but of tomatoes. Twenty thousand revelers pelted each other with 100 tons of overripe fruit, turning the streets into a pulpy red river in celebration of La Tomatina’s 80th anniversary.

The world’s biggest food fight has only one rule: squash before you throw. By the time a cannon blast ended the chaos, every participant was soaked head to toe in tomato juice, music still blasting like a rave, as crowds stumbled toward communal showers.

The festival began by accident in 1945, when a street parade scuffle turned into a tomato fight. Banned in the 1950s under dictator Francisco Franco, locals fought back — literally — until officials reinstated it in 1957. Since then, it’s become a global spectacle, drawing tourists from every corner of the world.

Attendance once hit 40,000 before being capped at 20,000 for safety. Tickets cost €15, a major boost for the town of 9,000. This year’s theme — “Tomaterapia” (“Tomato Therapy”) — struck a lighter note after devastating floods hit the region last year.

Critics worry about food waste, but organizers insist the tomatoes used are unfit for consumption and would be discarded anyway.

From a spontaneous scuffle to an international phenomenon, La Tomatina remains Spain’s messiest, and perhaps most joyful, tradition.