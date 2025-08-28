Pavasal Wins €16.7m Contract for New Taxiway at Alicante-Elche Airport





ALICANTE. – Aena has awarded Valencian construction company Pavasal the contract to build a new taxiway at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, in what is set to be the operator’s largest investment at the facility in a decade.

The €16.7 million project, expected to take 27 months, will expand and modernize the airport’s ground operations, giving aircraft more options for routing to and from the runway and terminal. Aena says the works will reduce congestion, improve turnaround times, and ultimately create new slots for airlines to expand services.

The project was delayed for more than a year while undergoing mandatory environmental assessments due to its proximity to the Aguamarga wetlands. With approval granted in late July, construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 once contracts are signed and preparations completed.

Beyond the taxiway itself, the works will include new paving, upgraded drainage, lighting towers, beacon systems, and improvements to the airport perimeter road and fencing.

The project comes as Alicante Airport records unprecedented passenger growth. July alone saw more than two million travellers, with 11.3 million in the first seven months of 2025 — a 9.5% increase year-on-year. The airport closed 2024 with a record 18.4 million passengers.

The taxiway scheme adds to more than €11 million already invested by Aena at Alicante in the past year, including a new Airport Management Centre, expanded boarding gates, and a solar plant on the car park roofs.

Looking further ahead, Aena is still evaluating proposals for a major terminal expansion to raise annual capacity to 26 million passengers. The €24 million design tender, involving seven international firms, would see the phased demolition of the disused Terminal 1 and a long-term overhaul of the airport complex.