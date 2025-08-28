Medical Association Probes Alicante Surgeon following home amputation death





ALICANTE. – The Alicante Medical Association (COMA) has launched an internal inquiry after the arrest of a 54-year-old local surgeon accused of causing the death of his father following an improvised surgical procedure at home.

The physician allegedly attempted to amputate several toes of his nonagenarian father, who was suffering from circulatory problems and the onset of gangrene. The man later died, prompting police to detain the surgeon earlier this week.

COMA confirmed on Friday it had opened an ex officio investigation to “gather the necessary information to achieve a full understanding of the facts.” In a statement, the association stressed its willingness to cooperate with judicial authorities if requested, but noted that any possible disciplinary action could not be taken until a final court ruling is issued. It also underlined “the need to safeguard the fundamental right to the presumption of innocence.”

Meanwhile, the duty judge at Alicante’s Investigating Court No. 8 ordered the doctor’s provisional release on Friday afternoon, in line with the Public Prosecutor’s request. The surgeon remains under investigation for alleged negligent homicide, though the charges may be subject to reclassification as the case advances.

The magistrate later recused himself, transferring the proceedings to Investigating Court No. 5, which will now assume responsibility for the investigation.