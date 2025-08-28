Owner of Pirotecnia Ferrández Dies in Explosion at Redován Facility





Redován, August 28, 2025 – A powerful explosion at the premises of the renowned Pirotecnia Ferrández in Redován claimed the life of one of its owners on Thursday morning.

The blast occurred at around 9:30 a.m. in a transformation hut where pyrotechnic materials were being handled. The victim, Manuel Ferrández Ruiz, 58, was a worker, co-owner, and member of the founding family of the company, according to Redován mayor Nely Ruiz.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Orihuela and Almoradí, local police, the Guardia Civil, and three ambulances, rushed to the scene. While no additional casualties were initially reported, the Guardia Civil later confirmed one other person had been injured. The fire was stabilized quickly, though the hut sustained heavy damage.

The force of the explosion was felt across Redován and neighboring towns, alarming residents and drivers on the N-340. Scenes of grief unfolded as relatives gathered near the site. Provincial president Toni Pérez and Albatera mayor Ana Serna joined local officials in offering condolences.

The mayor of Redovan at the scene this morning speaking to the press

Founded over 130 years ago, Pirotecnia Ferrández is a fourth-generation family business with national and international prestige, known for producing the Palmera de la Virgen for Elche’s Nit de l’Albà and award-winning fireworks at Alicante’s Hogueras de San Juan.

The Redován City Council has declared a day of official mourning, with flags flown at half-mast until midnight. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and avoid speculation as the Guardia Civil investigates the cause of the accident.

The factory is located on the slopes of the Sierra de Callosa, along the road linking Redován’s town center with the San Carlos neighborhood and the N-340 highway. At least six firefighting teams remained at the site during the morning, securing the area.

The tragedy follows a similar fatal explosion last March at a pyrotechnics workshop in Alicante, which claimed the life of veteran firework maker Pedro Luis Sirvent.