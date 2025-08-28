Man Arrested in Martorell Over Suspected Links to Jihadist Terrorism





Barcelona, August 28, 2025. – The Civil Guard, in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra, has arrested a 36-year-old man in Martorell (Barcelona) on suspicion of self-indoctrination and glorification of terrorism. The investigation forms part of Operation ASSOQ.

Following his arrest, officers searched his residence in Santa Bárbara (Tarragona), where they seized several electronic devices and a bladed weapon.

The investigation began in 2024, when authorities noted a radical shift in the suspect’s behavior. According to police sources, he had become increasingly aggressive and was posting messages on social media in support of jihadist organizations. Investigators determined that his radicalization was being fueled by intensive consumption of extremist material, particularly related to the conflict in Palestine.

Given the mounting evidence of potential terrorist activity, and in order to neutralize what was considered a credible threat of violence, authorities moved to detain him on August 13.

The operation was led by officers from the Civil Guard’s Intelligence Service and the Territorial Intelligence Unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra in Terres de l’Ebre, under the supervision of Central Investigating Courts 3 and 1 and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Spanish National Court.

After appearing before a judge, the suspect was remanded in custody at Brians 2 prison.