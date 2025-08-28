San Miguel Golfers brave the Vistabella Calima





This week saw us wave goodbye to the Summer months of July and August and also our Eclectic competition. The incredible heat of last week was replaced by a full-blown Calima this week – hazy but warm with a vicious breeze, which picked up later in the morning. Unfortunately, the feedback for this popular (over-popular maybe?) course wasn’t great today.

The greens left a lot to be desired – whilst maintenance had been done – the greens were evidently very pitch-marked (fresh annoyingly, unrepaired and old). The fairways were fine, but the second and third cut proved very long and cumbersome.

Bunkers were unraked which is another annoying foible – please, please, please rake your footprints and fix your pitch marks. More aimed at other players, than our own members – whom I know are absolutely perfect – of course!

The mood in the bar afterwards was jovial, thank you to the bar staff at Vistabella and also a thank you to the Pro Shop – Barbara and her team are always helpful, pleasant and polite. A good day for most with some very good scoring and then some not so good…. Family and friends joined us as guests which was lovely to be able to accommodate.

44 golfers, including those five guests, ventured out to see what the day would bring.

As mentioned, some fantastic scores:

Gold: Peter Baldwin (36 points)

Silver: Peter Turbefield (40 points)

Bronze: Charlie Jackson (47 points and best score of the day – not a typo….)

Nearest the Pins this week were Guy Wade Palmer (2nd), Denis Ryan (7th), Charlie Jackson (11th) and Darren Strugnell (15th) with the Twos being split between Guy Wade Palmer, Darren Strugnell, Phil de Lacy and Mike Stott.

The football card was won by Paul Lambert with Hull (who didn’t actually play due to another sporting injury but just turned up to pick his wonderful wife up…..). The “McBride Bottle” was actually fought over this week but finally went to Martin Redman on countback.

The Society have made a donation of €500 to Darren Jones “Darren the Barber” of Quesada (pictured below), the father of Marcos Jones, whom we mentioned last week, who had an horrific car accident very recently which has left him with life-changing injuries.

We also say a sad farewell to our member and friend Steve Davies, whose funeral will be held on Thursday, 30 August in the UK. Our thoughts are with Yvonne, his wife, and their family at this time.

Keep up to date with SMGS on our website www.smgs.org. **SPONSORSHIP AVAILABILITY** If you are interested in sponsoring one of our games – please contact smgs91info@gmail.com to discuss further. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Next week we are at La Finca which is fully booked.

Photos: Mick Pryke (Vice Captain) and Darren Jones with presentation. Winners photo: L-R: Peter Baldwin (Gold), Lee “El Capitan” Eastman, Jake Roscoe (Best Guest), Tony “PBomber” Smale, Peter Turbefield (Silver), Martin Readman (McBride Bottle) and Charlie Jackson (Bronze). Well done.