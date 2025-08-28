Another ADAPT Metal Detecting Club Success Story!





Last Sunday, our member Tom was detecting on La Zenia beach when he was approached by a couple from Madrid who had sadly lost a wedding ring the day before at Cala Capitán beach.

Without hesitation, Tom offered to help. He searched the shoreline for an hour, but the ring proved elusive. Not one to give up, Tom suggested calling in the ADAPT Metal Detecting team the next morning.

At 7:30 a.m. on Monday, our team began a coordinated search along the sand and shallow surf. Within just 15 minutes, Tom’s detector signalled success! The missing ring was discovered caught in seaweed by the rocks — and was joyfully reunited with its owners.

The couple were overjoyed and deeply grateful, and our team was once again reminded why we love what we do: combining our hobby with helping people in need.

At ADAPT, we take pride in promoting responsible metal detecting both on the sand and in the sea. With teamwork, skill, and perseverance, even a “lost forever” story can turn into a happy ending.

ADAPT: Finding treasures, returning memories.

— Roderick Toms