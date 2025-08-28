Muslim Community in Alicante Calls for Its Own Cemetery





ALICANTE. – The Muslim community in Alicante is renewing calls for its own cemetery, arguing that the recently created burial spaces at the city’s municipal graveyard are insufficient to meet demand.

Around 50,000 Muslims are estimated to live in Alicante city, out of some 120,000 across the province. Yet, until this year, the city’s Nuestra Señora del Remedio Cemetery had no designated area for Islamic burials. Its recent expansion, which added 2,550 new burial units, included for the first time 175 spaces for Muslims and 107 for Jews, alongside more than 2,200 for Christians.

Muslim tradition requires bodies to be buried in direct contact with the earth and facing Mecca — arrangements that have been incorporated into the new plots. However, the spaces remain unused pending regulatory changes to include Muslim and Jewish burials in the municipal ordinance. City officials say those legal amendments are underway but not yet complete.

Community representatives describe the allocation as “a first step” but say it falls short. “The new plots are a short-term solution,” one leader explained, stressing that demand will quickly outstrip supply. Calls for a dedicated Muslim cemetery in Alicante date back to the 1990s. Some within the community have explored the possibility of creating a burial ground between Alicante and San Vicente del Raspeig, though the city council says it has received no formal proposal.

Currently, some Muslim residents are buried in Alicante among Christian graves, while others are repatriated to their countries of origin or taken to cemeteries in Valencia, including the Muslim cemetery in Chiva. Families say a local site would simplify procedures, reduce costs, and reflect religious teaching that the dead should be buried where they lived.

The debate comes amid political tensions: Vox has pushed to eliminate Muslim burial zones in Alicante and nearby Elche, though the proposal was not included in final agreements with the ruling Popular Party.