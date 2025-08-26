Civil Guard Smashes Crime Gang Behind Torrevieja Extortion Scam





The Civil Guard has arrested the alleged ringleader and placed four others under investigation.

Ten criminal incidents have been clarified, with financial losses exceeding €8,000.

Torrevieja, August 26, 2025 – As part of Operation “Cricar,” the Civil Guard has dismantled a group in Torrevieja involved in fraud, extortion, misappropriation, and threats. The operation led to the arrest of the group’s organizer, while four additional individuals are under investigation for their alleged involvement. In total, ten cases have been solved, with confirmed losses amounting to €8,200.

The investigation began on December 10, 2024, following a complaint that initially appeared to involve misappropriation of funds. Officers from Torrevieja’s Investigation Unit soon uncovered a structured criminal network, where each member had a clearly defined role.

One member approached victims, gained their trust by pretending to be financially solvent, and showed fake transfer receipts that never resulted in actual deposits. From there, the group demanded repeated money transfers to accounts they controlled, using various excuses. When a victim refused to continue, they were threatened—sometimes including threats against family members—in an attempt to force further payments. The funds were then split up or redirected to third-party accounts linked to the group.

Through analysis of documents provided by the victim and additional evidence gathered, investigators were able to identify the suspects, define their roles, and trace the flow of funds to accounts connected to the scheme.

The main suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and brought before Torrevieja’s Court of Instruction No. 4, which later ordered his release. The four others under investigation—three men aged between 24 and 43, and a 27-year-old woman—also remain at the disposal of the same court.

They all face charges, to varying degrees, of fraud, extortion, threats, misappropriation, and belonging to a criminal organization.

Civil Guard recommendations to avoid similar scams:

Do not send money in advance or under pressure from supposed “urgent” requests.

Be wary of transfer receipts or payment confirmations that do not appear as cleared funds in your account.

Never share passwords, one-time codes, or online banking details via phone, messaging apps, or email.

Always verify unusual communications or instructions directly with your bank through official channels.

If you detect unauthorized charges on your card or payment method, you can file a complaint online through the Civil Guard’s Electronic Headquarters.

If you are a victim of extortion, threats, or if the perpetrator is identifiable, go to the nearest Civil Guard post as soon as possible or call 062.

For further information, please contact the Civil Guard’s Peripheral Communication Office in Alicante at 96 514 56 60, extension 0610011.