IN THE BUNKER WITH MICK THE GRIP





THE GREAT GOLF PRIZE OF THE NATIONS” was a tournament to be held 10 days after the conclusion of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Hitler, seeing a good opportunity for Nazi propaganda, donated a magnificent silver and amber salver, and intended to present it to the victorious German team.

Invitations were sent to 36 countries but only six accepted: Czechoslovakia, England, France, Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands.

The contest was a four-round two-man team stroke event. England’s team was Yorkshire’s Tommy Thirsk and Lancashire’s Arnold Bentley.

After three rounds the German pair had a three stroke lead, and Foreign Minister Von Ribbentrop, representing Hitler, rashly notified the boss of an imminent home victory. Hitler set out from Berlin to present the prize. However, Tommy Thirsk produced a superb, course-record final round of 65. The English pair won, and the French overtook the German team for second place.

Von Ribbentrop raced off in a panic to intercept Adolf with the bad news. Hitler was furious and ordered his car back to Berlin, leaving an official to present the prizes. Records of the event appear to have been airbrushed out by the host country but the “Great Golf Prize” (nicknamed The Hitler Trophy) was brought home by Bentley and Thirsk, and given to the English Golf Union.

In 2012 the trophy was purchased at auction by Hesketh Golf Club, Southport, of which Bentley was a member. It now hangs proudly in the clubhouse, an historic reminder of golf and the 1936 Olympics, and a warning never to count your chickens.

The Kildare Country club, or ‘K Club,’ has witnessed some pretty impressive golf, from the 36th Ryder Cup in 2006 when Europe crushed the USA 18 1/2 to 9 1/2, to the 2016 Irish Open, Rory McIlroy’s first professional victory on Irish soil. It hosts the Amgen Irish Open again from September 4-7th

The 5 star resort “combining old world elegance with indulgent luxury” is unlikely to run out of champagne for the winner to celebrate, unlike that memorable Open Sunday in 2019 at Portrush when Shane Lowry finished 6 strokes ahead of runner-up Tommy Fleetwood and the clubhouse finally ran out of beer at around 9.00 p.m. The Lowry family, complete with Claret Jug in the back, then headed for Dublin, where the odd drop of Guinness could still be found.

AFTER THE IRISH OPEN the contestants will charge over to England to take part in the 2025 BMW PGA Championship from 9 – 14th September on the historic West Course at Wentworth Club, Surrey. McIlroy, Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood et al will try to wrest the trophy from current holder Billy Horschel, with a star-studded celebrity Pro-Am involving sporting celebrities like Sir Andy Murray, Ben Stokes and John Terry. Entertainment provided by top stars Razorlight (never heard of them.}

THE OLD COURSE, Trump International lInks, Aberdeenshire. Breathtakingly beautiful, infernally difficult. Spectators might have been forgiven for missing some of the action at the Nexo Scottish Championship while gaping at the view. Donald Trump’s first golf course in Scotland, opened in 2012 amidst controversy, is truly spectacular.

Elevated tees, hummocky greens, risk and reward holes. Not a buggy path in sight. One of the wisest moves that Trump made was to appoint course architect Martin Hawtree, his vast experience proved invaluable designing holes around the dramatic dunes on the Menie Estate. For unforgettable golf there is nothing to compare with a Scottish links course. (Just not in January.)

Scotland’s Grant Forrest played a superb tournament, carding a new course record 6 under 66 in the second round, and cruising to a 4 hole victory with a closing 72 on the final day. An ecstatic Grant said it was the best day of his life. He also remembered receiving a congratulatory call from The Donald. “I was so amazed I said ‘Donald Who?’” he laughed. Well, it could only have been Trump or Duck.

Tommy Fleetwood: “In my mind I’ve always been a PGA Tour winner.” I know exactly how he feels.

Until next time: Happy Golfing.

