Orihuela Council Refers Festival Grant Irregularities to Prosecutor’s Office





The Local Government Board of Orihuela City Council has approved the launch of proceedings to recover the subsidies granted in 2024 to the festival committees of La Murada and Orihuela Costa, after detecting alleged irregularities in the justification process for these public funds.

This decision follows reports prepared by the municipal technical and legal services, which identified shortcomings in the documentation submitted to demonstrate the proper use of the funds awarded under the municipal grant program for the organization of traditional festivals.

In accordance with Article 262 of the Criminal Procedure Law and Articles 48.2 and 55 of the General Subsidies Law, the complete file has been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office so that, if appropriate, potential criminal liabilities can be assessed. The documentation sent includes the grant resolutions, the supporting documents submitted by the beneficiaries, and municipal oversight reports.

Orihuela City Council, through its competent bodies, applies the standard mechanisms of financial oversight and control established by current legislation, with the aim of ensuring the proper use of public resources. Referral to the Prosecutor’s Office is part of the procedure foreseen when signs of possible irregularities are detected and reflects the institution’s commitment to legality and transparency in public management.

Furthermore, as part of the City Council’s normal operations, all political groups with municipal representation have been granted equal and timely access to the full files related to these subsidies, ensuring maximum transparency throughout the process.

The governing team will continue to monitor all administrative procedures related to public subsidies in accordance with the law and under the principle of administrative prudence, refraining from making assessments until the corresponding proceedings are resolved.