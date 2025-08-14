TM Renovables Gets Green Light for 13.8 MW Solar Plant in Almoradí





TM Renovables Energía Las Moreras, part of the Torrevieja-based TM real estate group, has secured full approval for its “Lo Capitán” photovoltaic plant in Almoradí. The Directorate General of Energy and Mines has granted prior administrative authorization, construction authorization, and approval of the decommissioning and land restoration plan for the 13.8 MW facility.

The project, with a total budget of €4.13 million, includes both the plant and its evacuation infrastructure. While the solar panels will be located entirely in Almoradí, the associated infrastructure will extend through Los Montesinos, Rojales, and Algorfa.

The internal 20 kV interconnection will run via an underground line starting in two plots within an Almoradí industrial estate, continuing through three more plots in the same estate, one in a Los Montesinos industrial estate, and four plots in two Rojales industrial estates, before reaching Avenida de Las Naciones in Algorfa’s Lo Crispín residential area.

The plant will connect to the grid through 20 kV busbars at the Rojales substation, owned by E-Redes de Distribución Eléctrica. The connection will use a 5.8-kilometre, double-circuit underground line, shared with the Lo Vigo power plant.

Covering 70,092 square meters, the plant will consist of 22,564 photovoltaic modules, each capable of generating 814 Wp. The panels will be grouped in three fenced areas of 14,606 m², 8,472 m², and 146,478 m².

TM Renovables first applied for permits in October 2020, with the same nominal and peak capacities now authorized (13.2 MWn and 13.8 MWp). During the public consultation phases, the developer received and addressed several objections, which were incorporated into the final project design.

