A Night of Dublin Magic in Cabo Roig as Mick the Busker Hits Rosie Maguires





If you’ve ever strolled through Dublin’s Grafton Street on a busy afternoon, you may have heard a warm, gravelly voice rising above the bustle, drawing a crowd that soon finds itself clapping, singing, and smiling. That’s Mick – one of Dublin’s most recognisable buskers – a man whose music is as much a part of the city as the cobblestones under his feet.

This August, from 18 to 23 August, Mick is swapping his usual pitch in Ireland’s capital for the lively, sun-soaked terrace of Rosie Maguires in Cabo Roig.

Mick’s journey into music began in the heart of Dublin, where he grew up in a working-class family surrounded by the sounds of traditional Irish folk, 60s rock ‘n’ roll, and the ever-present chatter of the city’s streets.

His father was a keen storyteller, spinning tales of Dublin characters and history, while his mother filled the house with old Irish ballads. Mick picked up his first guitar in his teens, and though he played a few pub gigs early on, it was the freedom, raw connection, and unpredictability of street performance that stole his heart.

Life as a busker in Dublin isn’t always easy. Rain, wind, and freezing winter days are part of the job. Mick often jokes that he’s played to audiences ranging from hundreds of people to “one confused pigeon.” But it’s on those streets that he learned how to read a crowd, how to pull a passer-by into a song, and how to turn a cold afternoon into something warm and memorable.

Tourists have carried videos of his performances back to Australia, Canada, and Japan, and more than a few couples have told him they first danced together to one of his songs.

Mick’s style blends the old and the new – heartfelt Irish ballads, rollicking folk tunes, reimagined classics from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen, and original numbers drawn from his years of street life.

Between songs, his quick Dublin wit keeps audiences laughing, and his easy way with people makes every gig feel like a gathering of friends rather than a performance.

Now, Mick is bringing that same magic to Rosie Maguires in Cabo Roig. With its welcoming atmosphere and reputation for great craic, it’s the perfect stage for his music.

From 18 to 23 August, expect evenings full of sing-alongs, toe-tapping tunes, stories from the streets of Dublin, and the kind of moments you can’t plan – the ones that just happen when the music’s right and the crowd’s in the mood.

So come along, raise a glass, and let Mick take you from the heart of Dublin to the coast of Spain – one song at a time.