Alicante Airport Hits Record Two Million Passengers in a Single Month





Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has reached a historic milestone, handling more than two million passengers in a single month for the first time. In July 2025, the airport welcomed 2,106,991 travellers — a 5.9% increase compared to the same month last year, surpassing the previous record set in July 2024 by 117,328 passengers.

From January to July, passenger numbers have totalled 11,311,482, up 9.5% year-on-year. This makes Alicante-Elche the fifth busiest airport in Spain, behind Madrid, Barcelona, Palma, and Málaga — all of which also exceeded two million passengers in July. Madrid led the list with 6.1 million.

International traffic was the main driver of growth, with foreign passenger numbers rising 8.5% to 1,871,785. Domestic travel fell by 10.6% to 234,133. The UK remains the largest market with 688,968 passengers, followed by Norway (130,818), Germany (120,259), the Netherlands (116,937), and France (100,723).

The airport also recorded its highest-ever number of flights in a single month: 12,829 operations in July, 5.7% more than the same month in 2024. Over the first seven months of the year, flights totalled 71,240, representing a 9.7% rise from last year.

Passenger growth has been remarkable compared to a decade ago — in 2015, the airport handled 10.5 million travellers in the entire year, fewer than it has already processed in 2025 so far. July’s traffic was overwhelmingly international, with just 12% domestic passengers.

The strongest growth came from Ireland (+18.3% to 73,350 passengers) and Poland (+19.1% to over 92,000).

Despite the success, transport issues to and from the terminal persist, particularly at night. Taxi shortages and congestion remain a problem, even after measures including the issue of 24 new taxi licences in Elche.