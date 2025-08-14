Secure Your Spot at Expo Torrevieja 2025—Space Is Selling Fast!





After a five-year hiatus, Expo Torrevieja makes a powerful comeback in 2025. Mark your calendars for November 15–16, when the International Auditorium in Torrevieja (next to Hospital Quirón) will transform into the Costa Blanca’s largest International Lifestyle Show—a showcase that attracts thousands of engaged visitors, including residents, expats, and international property owners

If you’re looking to amplify your business’s presence, this is an unparalleled opportunity. From indoor and outdoor exhibition zones to specialized areas for lifestyle, tech, health, legal, wellness, financial, and home services, this year’s layout is even bigger and better. A standout feature?

A dedicated Arts & Crafts zone paired with a festive Christmas Fayre, designed to lure diverse audiences—including families and boutique crafters

Expo Torrevieja isn’t just about foot traffic—it’s a full-scale marketing platform. Exhibitors benefit from free inclusion in all promotional campaigns, both digital and print, giving your brand amplified visibility before, during, and after the event

In addition to the vibrant exhibition hall, this year introduces a valuable B2B Cocktail Evening on the Friday before the expo opens—an intimate networking event tailored for meaningful professional connections ahead of the main show

Here’s why smart businesses are booking fast:

High-impact audience : Thousands of motivated attendees from local and international markets, ready to explore and engage

: Thousands of motivated attendees from local and international markets, ready to explore and engage Comprehensive exposure : Your brand featured across promotional materials, boosting pre-show awareness.

: Your brand featured across promotional materials, boosting pre-show awareness. Strategic showcase zones : Tailored spaces ensure your offering shines in the right context—whether that’s tech, health, arts, or services

: Tailored spaces ensure your offering shines in the right context—whether that’s tech, health, arts, or services Prime networking : Leverage the B2B Cocktail Evening to make early-stage business connections.

: Leverage the B2B Cocktail Evening to make early-stage business connections. Proven track record: Previous editions have consistently drawn crowds—between 8,000 and 9,000 daily visitors across past events

Don’t delay—exhibitor bookings opened in July, and spaces are filling at a rapid pace. If your business aims to:

Launch a new product or service

Boost brand awareness in the Costa Blanca region

Reach expats, residents, and international property owners

Connect with other businesses on a B2B level

…then Expo Torrevieja 2025 should be at the top of your event calendar.

Ready to reserve your stand? Contact the team now to get in before your ideal spot is gone:

Phone : (0034) 637 227 385

: (0034) 637 227 385 Email: office@ExpoTorrevieja.info

Let’s make this November not just an event—but your biggest marketing moment of 2025.

A SELECTION OF CONFIRMED EXHIBITORS