Orihuela Costa Drowning under a sea of Trash: Residents Slam ‘Disastrous’ Waste Collection Crisis





Public outrage grows as streets fill with garbage, rats invade homes, and officials offer excuses.

▪ The City Council claims it’s a temporary issue caused by truck breakdowns and staff shortages

Residents of Orihuela are now paying nearly three times more for household waste collection than they did just a few months ago. This year the annual fee has risen from €70 to a staggering €202, and yet, the quality of service — particularly along the coast — has visibly deteriorated.

Perhaps the most persistent and troubling issues for both residents and visitors of Orihuela Costa the waste collection service and street cleaning is also a problem that intensifies every summer with the arrival of tourists — pushing the population to over 300,000 during peak season.

A Public Health Hazard

Every day, dozens of residents post on social media to condemn what they call a “state of institutional neglect,” with streets overflowing with garbage, overgrown trees, and a general lack of maintenance on sidewalks and roads. They warn that this represents a public health risk, one they are forced to endure daily.

The issue extends across many neighborhoods and beaches in Orihuela Costa, including La Florida, Cabo Roig, La Zenia, Dehesa de Campoamor, and Aguamarina. Speaking on behalf of frustrated locals, the Unidos por la Costa neighborhood association says there is widespread outrage over what they describe as the “disastrous waste management” overseen by local councillor Rocío Ortuño, who is also caught up in the council’s ‘Fiestagate ‘scandal, where thousands of euros were paid out in satisfaction of fraudulent invoices.

Just one of many overflowing refuse sites on the Orihuela Costa where some bins haven’t been emptied in more than a week

Weekly Pickups and a Surge in Rodents

Among the most serious complaints is the intermittent emptying of recycling containers, which residents claim have gone over a week without being serviced. The association believes this is due to the fact that only one municipal truck is currently operational for the task, operating Monday to Friday only.

Residents also report that the buildup of trash and dirty streets has led to a rise in rodent sightings, with rats now appearing inside homes and gardens — a problem that is growing increasingly difficult to ignore.

Failing Grades for Local Government

Many locals call the situation “inexcusable,” especially in light of a recent increase in the waste collection tax. “We’re facing a total lack of resources that can’t be justified, especially when the city’s coffers hold over €130 million, and the rubbish tax has tripled,” they say.

They also place direct blame on the PP and Vox political parties, with Vox holding the council’s coastal portfolio: “Everything is being done with the approval of Manuel Mestre, the councillor for the coast, who seems content with the situation and indifferent to the residents’ frustration. Of course, with so many salaries at stake, no one’s talking about resignations.” The statement concludes with a harsh critique: “We give this government a failing grade for its management.”

Perhaps most telling of the government’s detachment from reality is the admission by the Council’s representative in Campoamor, a paid advisor to the current mayor, who took to social media to acknowledge that the state of the coast is deplorable. That a government official paid by taxpayers openly criticizes the service under his administration only underlines the extent of dysfunction.

Also adding to the public frustration is the case of Fernando Gómez, an RSU technician who has been allocated €3,031 per year for his “excellent work” — a curious accolade considering the dire state of coastal waste collection. It’s worth noting that Gómez previously served as an advisor to former mayor Emilio Bascuñana, highlighting a pattern of political cronyism.

New Trucks on the Way

In response, the City Council denies the association’s claims, stating that more than 10 specialized vehicles are active in Orihuela Costa. However, they admit the real issue lies not in the number of trucks but in their age and condition.

Most of the fleet dates back to 2006, far beyond the typical 4-year service lifespan, and many have become unreliable due to frequent breakdowns. The city expects five new trucks to arrive shortly, which they hope will replace the worst-performing vehicles and ease the current crisis.

Staff Shortages Still a Major Problem

Another significant challenge, according to the City Council, is the inability to hire permanent staff for street cleaning and waste collection. Although around 50 temporary workers have been added for the summer, ongoing vacancies and medical leaves are hindering efficient operations.

Residents, however, remain unconvinced — describing the situation as “disgraceful” and “disgusting”, as they continue to speak out regularly in hopes of finally seeing improvements in their neighbourhoods.