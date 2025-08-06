Orihuela City Council Approves Local Public Holidays for 2026





At its most recent meeting held on July 31, Orihuela City Council officially approved the municipality’s local public holidays for the year 2026.

The designated dates are:

Friday, July 17 , marking the Day of the Glorious Standard of the Oriol and the Reconquista Festivities, part of the city’s renowned Moors and Christians celebrations .

These two dates will be observed as official local public holidays in Orihuela in 2026. The goal is to preserve and promote the city’s rich cultural traditions, which are an essential part of its identity and heritage, while also ensuring these events are properly integrated into the 2026 work calendar.

Both holidays will be recognized as paid and non-recoverable, in accordance with current labour regulations and their longstanding cultural significance.