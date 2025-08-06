Investigated for Stealing Diesel from a Truck in an Industrial Park in Pego





▪ The fuel was stolen during the night by breaking the tank cap and siphoning it into jerry cans

August 5, 2025 – The Civil Guard has investigated a 42-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a theft with forced entry after he stole approximately 350 liters of diesel from the fuel tank of a truck parked in an industrial park within the municipality of Pego.

The incident took place during the early hours of the morning. Taking advantage of the fact that the truck was parked on a public road and prepared for loading, the thief broke the tank cap and used a hose to siphon the diesel into several jerry cans, which he then loaded into a passenger car.

The damages to the trucking company have been estimated at over €500, including the value of the stolen diesel and the damage to the fuel tank, which left its cap unusable.

Following a complaint filed by the affected company, the Civil Guard in Pego launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator. Through various inquiries, analysis of collected evidence, and crucial support from the Pego Town Council, which provided key evidence, authorities were able to identify the vehicle used in the theft and its driver.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Spanish man with previous records for similar offenses in other towns in the province, was located by the Civil Guard and charged with theft with forced entry. The case has been referred to the Guard Court of Instruction in Dénia.