Feijóo Delays Decision on dismissal of Valencian President Amid Mounting Criticism and Crisis





Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of Spain’s People’s Party (PP), has decided to delay any decision regarding the political future of Carlos Mazón, President of the Valencian Government, until September or the autumn.

This postponement is tied to the success of reconstruction efforts following the devastating DANA storm, which resulted in 228 deaths, as well as to the findings of the party’s internal polling.

Feijóo has made Mazón’s continued leadership conditional on his ability to overcome two key moments in October. The first is the Day of the Valencian Community on October 9, a date that will serve as a gauge for public sentiment.

The second is the one-year anniversary of the DANA on October 29, which will be used to assess the real progress in reconstruction efforts. For now, the national PP leadership is avoiding any abrupt change in leadership, recognizing that removing Mazón could destabilize the coalition with the far-right party Vox.

Miguel Tellado, the new Secretary-General of the PP, has stepped up electoral efforts while maintaining a noticeable distance from Mazón during public visits to Alicante. This public detachment has sparked speculation about a lack of strong internal backing for the Valencian president.

Several victims’ associations, including SOS Desaparecidos and Damnificados Horta Sud, have expressed dissatisfaction with Mazón’s handling of the crisis and have repeatedly called for his resignation. However, during meetings with Feijóo, they prioritized the importance of reconstruction and institutional cooperation over demanding Mazón’s immediate removal.

At the same time, internal voices within the PP have criticized Feijóo for delaying key decisions. Pilar Bernabé, the central government’s delegate in the region, questioned the absence of leadership and the lack of concrete responses from both Feijóo and Mazón.

Commentators from outlets such as El País describe a political deadlock surrounding Mazón. He is seen as a leader who is merely “surviving,” with his political future depending less on his own leadership and more on preserving the alliance with Vox as well as the lack of alternative leadership options within the party.

Carlos Mazón has repeatedly stated that his only priority is rebuilding the Valencian Community, dismissing speculation about his departure as just another rumour. He emphasized that discussing leadership changes or internal divisions now would be irresponsible, as the focus must remain on recovery after the disaster.

The PP plans to commission internal polling before the end of the year to measure how Mazón’s performance may influence electoral outcomes. His leadership will likely be reassessed after October, depending on how the public reacts during the regional holiday and how much real progress is evident in the reconstruction efforts one year after the tragedy.

If results fall short or polling data reflects a loss of support, the party leadership may consider replacing him—though any such decision would require careful negotiations with Vox and attention to potential internal tensions.

In summary, Feijóo has postponed any definitive judgment on Mazón until the autumn, making his political future dependent on reconstruction performance and polling. Meanwhile, Mazón remains focused on crisis management and has rejected engaging in internal political debates until the critical October benchmarks are reached.