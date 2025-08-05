Orihuela Costa Left Behind Again as the Council Splashes Millions on Orihuela City





Last week’s edition of The Leader featured three interconnected articles that perfectly summed up the growing disparity between Orihuela Costa and Orihuela City, and the deep frustration felt by residents of the coast over the council’s repeated failures and broken promises.

First came the fanfare in Pilar de la Horadada, proudly celebrating the 39th anniversary of its segregation from Orihuela, marked by the grand opening of a brand-new €8 million cultural centre. It boasts every type of amenity Orihuela Costa can only dream of. A stark contrast to the complete absence of similar facilities on our own doorstep.

Then, we were treated to news of the transformation of the Rubalcava Palace into Orihuela City’s 12th museum, a project originally budgeted at €3.8 million but now ballooning to over €4.5 million. Predictably, there’s no real concern about cost overruns when it’s funding yet another cultural project in the city. Everyone, it seems, wants, and gets, a slice of the pie, unless they happen to live on the coast.

Later that same day, it was announced that €2 million of taxpayers’ money had been used to buy the CAM building, followed by another €3 million (likely to rise) to turn it into yet another cultural centre in Orihuela City. All this, while Orihuela Costa, which provides the lion’s share of the region’s tourism revenue, still has no library, no cultural centre, no public auditorium, and no municipal exhibition space.

Meanwhile, Orihuela City enjoys a year-round calendar of over 100 cultural events: weekly children’s sessions at the library, national film festivals, chamber music weeks, street theatre. The list goes on. And here on the coast? Nothing. Not even a single cultural programme.

Despite generating up to 90% of Orihuela’s tourism income, Orihuela Costa remains an afterthought, a cash cow for the city’s endless self-indulgent projects. This is not a partnership. It’s exploitation. The relationship should be mutualistic, both sides benefiting equally. Right now, Orihuela Costa gives, and Orihuela City takes.

What Orihuela Costa Deserves — and Still Doesn’t Have

We are not asking for luxuries — we simply want the basic services that we are due:

A purpose-built cultural centre

A library with free Wi-Fi for students preparing for exams

Exhibition space and an auditorium

Music, dance, and language rooms

Youth activity spaces

Meeting rooms for local associations and community workshops

This centre needs to be central and accessible, ideally on municipal land, such as the overflow car park next to Zenia Boulevard. Currently, this space is little better than an unmanaged campsite, permanently occupied by camper vans rather than serving any community purpose. With ample parking, it’s a practical and obvious choice, if only someone in the council would listen.

Broken Promises, Bad Planning, and Blatant Disregard

In May 2023, unelected Mayor, Carolina Gracia, announced plans to convert the Playa Flamenca Town Hall into a cultural and social centre. Study rooms? A children’s library? An assembly hall? Has she ever stepped inside the building? It is totally unsuitable for such a purpose, a clear example of how little thought or understanding goes into these so-called “plans” for the coast.

Even earlier, in January 2022, the council approved the drafting of a project for a new civic centre on Calle Madreperla in La Zenia. Anyone who knows the area knows this is an extremely narrow, congested street, again, showing complete disregard for practical planning or local knowledge. It’s as if they threw darts at a map rather than conducting real site evaluations.

Mismanagement at the Core

Meanwhile, the municipal cultural entity “Orihuela Cultural,” which supposedly oversees all cultural programming, has been mired in controversy and dysfunction. Mismanagement scandals, bullying allegations, board firings, and rogue events like the infamous Malú concert announcement (published without any council approval) paint a bleak picture of how the city’s cultural affairs are being run.

So let’s be clear: Orihuela Costa doesn’t just need a cultural centre. We need competent, dedicated management to oversee it, a team that understands the coast, listens to residents, and delivers real services, not empty promises.

Until then, the people of Orihuela Costa will continue to be second-class citizens in their own municipality — taxed, ignored, and left far behind.