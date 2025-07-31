San Miguel GS Remembers a Friend at Las Ramblas





Everybody who travels through Dehesa de Campoamor knows the name but how many have actually played this course? Well a few of our group hadn’t today and the feedback was very good. “Why don’t we play this course more often?” was a recurring question. Well – it’s a tough, tight track but very enjoyable and in excellent condition.

Before we get to golf, I have two things – one very sad and one which is part of the ethos of our Society.

We have lost a dear member of our Society this week – taken far too soon and far too young after a brief illness – Steve Davies. Both him and his wife, Yvonne, have been members for a few years and had become firm friends with various other members who lived locally in Quesada. We are incredibly sad at this news and send all our love and condolences to Yvonne and family at this very sad time.

Also, this week we donated our monthly blob of €270 to a local, well-known charity – Help At Home – who are based at Playa Flamenca and do an incredible job supporting anybody who requires assistance with whatever aspect of care that is required. A really amazing job for our local Orihuela Costa.

The golf was good – in parts, bad in parts by all accounts but not totally diabolical scores for a course of this calibre. 34 golfers today including 6 guests coming in with the following:

Gold: John Osborne(36 points and best score of the day)

Silver: Michael Lenihan (34 points)

Bronze: Lee Eastman (35 points)

Nearest the Pins this week were Gary Kavanah (6th), John Osborne (10th), Richard Howard (14th) and Denis Ryan (12th). Twos taken by John “Tutu” Osborne (having two x Twos), Steve Webb and Guy Wade Palmer – well done. The “McBride Bottle” was “won” by Derek Braid and the football card was claimed by “El Presidente” Darren Strugnell with Stoke City.

**SPONSORSHIP AVAILABILITY** If you are interested in sponsoring one of our games – please contact smgs91info@gmail.com to discuss further.

Next week we are at La Finca.

Two photos this week – Golf Photo L-R: Derek Braid (“McBride Bottle”), Michael Lenihan (Silver), Tony “PBomber” Smale, John Osborne (Gold) and Lee “El Capitan” Eastman (Bronze). Well done all. And Charity Photo with Help at Home – two of their amazing volunteers, Penny and Pearl pictured with our Secretary, Sandra.