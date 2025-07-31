Bright Future for Atlético San Miguel CF as it Celebrates a Historic Season





As one of only a handful of girls football clubs in the area, Atlético San Miguel continues to shine as a beacon for young female talent and community spirit as the club has recently concluded an extraordinary season filled with hard work, determination, and remarkable achievements. After months of intense training and competitive fixtures, the club has emerged as one of the most successful teams in the region, thanks to the unwavering commitment of its players, coaches, and staff.

Among the season’s most notable accomplishments are the promotions of both the Cadet Valenta and Infantil Valenta teams to the 1st Regional level, a testament to the rising talent being developed within the club. The U19 squad had an exceptional year, securing championship titles in both the Easter and Summer Editions of the 2025 Torrevieja International Cup, as well as being crowned overall U19 champions for the season. The success continued with the U16 team winning the prestigious XXIII Los Montesinos Tournament, while the U19s also earned a runner-up finish at the II Crevinet Tournament. The U20s rounded off the club’s impressive trophy haul by claiming third place at the Marina Baixa Cup.

From youth categories starting at 10 years old all the way to senior level, Atlético San Miguel CF continues to grow as a club focused on development, opportunity, and competitive excellence. Training sessions will resume at the end of August at San Miguel Stadium, where teams practice three times a week in preparation for a new season full of promise.

With the 2025–2026 campaign set to begin at the end of September, the club is now recruiting players across all age groups. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your game to the next level, Atlético San Miguel CF offers the perfect environment to grow, compete, and succeed.

To follow our journey and stay updated, find us on Instagram at @atleticosanmiguelcf. For more information or to get involved, contact us by phone at 640 194 214, 665 978 410, or 629 816 392.

This is just the beginning—join Atlético San Miguel CF and be part of something special.