Supreme Court Dismisses Complaints Against PM Pedro Sánchez and Ministers Over 2024 Valencia Floods





The Spanish Supreme Court has dismissed several criminal complaints filed against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and six of his ministers over their alleged inaction during the devastating storm system (DANA) that struck Valencia in October 2024, which resulted in 228 deaths.

The court ruled that no criminal offenses could be established based on the claims made against the central government members. However, it left the door open for future legal action if a local court in Catarroja, which is investigating the incident, finds sufficient evidence of criminal conduct. In that case, the lower court may request the Supreme Court to open a case, given that Sánchez and his ministers have special legal protections (are “aforados”).

The Supreme Court also rejected complaints against other public officials — including the President of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón; the head of the Júcar River Basin Authority; and the President of the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) — on jurisdictional grounds, since they are not under the Court’s authority.

In its ruling, the court emphasized that the severity of the natural disaster and public shock over the high death toll do not automatically imply criminal liability. The accusations mostly involved general claims of government inaction and failure to prevent or manage the increased risk caused by the storm, rather than specific, legally actionable offenses.

The local court in Catarroja is continuing its investigation and has access to detailed information on how emergency services responded, the sources of meteorological and flood data (like Aemet and emergency hotlines), and the circumstances surrounding each death or injury.