Torrevieja’s 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition: A Global Choral Showcase





Torrevieja is once again hosting its most significant cultural event, the 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition. With the grand opening taking place on Sunday July 20th, the Municipal Theatre will welcome approximately 700 choir members from across Europe, Asia, and America, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of choral music until next Saturday, the 26th. This year, 17 groups will perform, with nine competing for the most prestigious awards.

The competition aims to elevate the artistry of choral music while celebrating the rich tradition of habaneras. Notably, the compulsory piece for all participating choirs will be “Torrevieja es así” (Torrevieja is like this), a poignant tribute to its late composer, Mario Bustillo, and lyricist, Mari Paz Andréu, both of whom were deeply connected to the competition and the city.

Distinguished Participants and Honored Guests

This year’s lineup features a diverse array of choral talent. Among the competitive choirs are Spain’s own Maestro Ricardo Lafuente Choir and Orchestra, José Hódar Choral Mass, Torrevieja Orfeón, Manuel Barberá Choir, Casanovas Choir, Francisco Vallejos Choir, Municipal Choral School Symphony Choir, and Madrid Coro de Voces Graves. International participants include Voskresinnia (Ukraine), Voci del Mare Chamber Choir (Colombia), Guangzhou Talent Choir Beijing (China), Zebtysqua Voces Oscuras (Colombia), Gioia Da Camera (Colombia), Agados Singers (South Korea), Balta Choir (Latvia), and France Peseren Kranj Academic Choir (Slovenia).

The competition will be presented by Ana Belén Roy, a renowned journalist from RTVE’s Canal 24h, known for her extensive experience in broadcast journalism and event hosting.

A Week of Musical Delights

The competition kicked off on Sunday, July 20th, with a performance by the Torrevieja Musical Union, followed by a special concert from the acclaimed singer Sole Giménez. Known for her work with Presuntos Implicados, Giménez delighted the packed audience with a selection of her popular songs and newer solo material, exploring Latin rhythms such as bolero, son, and habanera.

Today, Monday, July 21st, is dedicated to local talent, featuring performances by several Torrevieja choirs. Tuesday, July 22nd, marks the Choral Gala, showcasing the Municipal Choral School Symphony Choir, a recipient of international accolades, and the Madrid Deep Voice Choir, celebrating its 30th anniversary. Both non-competitive performances highlight the competition’s commitment to choral excellence.

The competitive phase officially begins on Wednesday, July 23rd, with international choirs taking the stage. Subsequent days will feature performances from the remaining competing groups, culminating in the Grand Choral Closing Gala on Saturday, July 26th. This final event will include performances by the jury-selected choirs, the announcement of winners, and the traditional awards ceremony.

Accessibility and Community Engagement

To ensure broad access, all performances will be broadcast live on a giant screen at the Vista Alegre Promenade, free of charge. Additionally, local television channel TVT will stream the events, and Valencian regional television station À Punt will broadcast the final choral gala live. RTVE will also air a special summary of the competition on its national and international channels.

Tickets for the Municipal Theatre performances are available online at www.entradasatualcance.com and at the Municipal Theatre box office. Prices are affordable, with discounts for senior citizens, making the event accessible to all.

Beyond the main competition, a diverse program of parallel activities aims to engage the community and promote choral music. These include children’s activities, open-air concerts by various local and international groups, singing recitals, and lectures. Highlights include “The Conservatory in Habaneras,” a singing recital by Alma Salinera, a choral exhibition by Voci del Mare Choir, and a lecture honouring Mari Paz Andréu. The Mery Dance Academy will also present “Dance for a Competition,” and the Voskresinnia Choir will offer a choral exhibition at the Sagrado Corazón parish church.

Awards and Recognition

The competition offers substantial prizes across various categories:

Habaneras Modality:

First Prize (Ricardo Lafuente): €12,000 and trophy

Second Prize (Francisco Vallejos): €5,000 and trophy

Third Prize (Francisco Grau): €2,500 and trophy

Fourth Prize: €1,000 and trophy

Polyphony Modality:

First Prize (Juan Aparicio): €10,000 and trophy

Second Prize (Cesar Cánovas): €4,000 and trophy

Third Prize: €2,000 and trophy

Fourth Prize: €1,000 and trophy

Additional accolades include the José Hódar Talavera Award for Best Direction, the Audience Award (€2,000 and trophy), and the Alicante Provincial Council’s Excellence Award (€10,000 and trophy) for the choir with the highest overall score. The top eight choirs will also receive a Gold Diploma.

The 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition promises to be a memorable cultural event, showcasing exceptional choral talent and reinforcing Torrevieja’s position as a significant centre for musical arts.