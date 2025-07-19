Generalitat and Torrevieja City Council Award Construction of 811 Affordable Housing Units





Valencia, July 18, 2025 — The joint procurement committee formed by the Generalitat Valenciana and the Torrevieja City Council has submitted its proposal to award contracts to the construction companies responsible for building 811 protected housing units across four lots in the municipality of Torrevieja (Alicante). The project will be executed through a land-exchange system in return for future construction.

The proposal was ratified today by Torrevieja’s Local Government Board. The selected companies now have 20 days to submit all required administrative documentation and provide final guarantees.

Susana Camarero, First Vice President and Regional Minister for Social Services, Equality, and Housing, expressed her satisfaction with the awarding of the contracts. “This is a significant boost for Torrevieja and surrounding areas. It will play a vital role in resolving the housing access challenges faced by hundreds of families,” she said.

The initiative falls under the Generalitat’s Plan Vive, which aims to activate public land—both regional and municipal—for the construction of 10,000 affordable housing units.

“These 811 units are a huge endorsement of Plan Vive, which we’ve been working hard to implement,” Camarero added. “After a long administrative process, we’ll soon see cranes in Torrevieja and other parts of the Valencian Community building homes for people who need access to affordable housing. Plan Vive is now a reality—an effective project that meets the public’s housing needs.”

According to the tender specifications and submitted proposals, the awarded companies will provide completed housing units to the City Council in exchange for the land. These homes will expand the municipality’s public housing inventory.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón also underlined the importance of the project: “This initiative will significantly grow the public housing supply in Torrevieja, offering real, tangible solutions to those who need them most.” He also praised the intergovernmental collaboration, calling it “a strong example of coordinated public service in response to one of the top concerns of Torrevieja residents: access to decent housing.”

Housing Details in Torrevieja

The 811 planned units will be built on municipally owned plots, with the majority concentrated in the La Hoya sector:

Lot 1 (Parcel R-17, La Hoya): 220 homes to be built by Abala Infraestructuras S.L.

(Parcel R-17, La Hoya): 220 homes to be built by Lot 2 (Parcel P-27): 195 homes awarded to Aedas Homes OPCO, S.L.

(Parcel P-27): 195 homes awarded to Lot 3 (Parcel R-31, La Hoya): 360 homes to be constructed by Livanto Promociones S.L.

(Parcel R-31, La Hoya): 360 homes to be constructed by Lot 4 (Sector La Manguilla): 36 homes to be built by Construcciones Udercón, S.A.

In December, the First Vice Presidency, through the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EVHA), launched a public-private tender to build over 1,600 affordable housing units using this land-for-construction model. Torrevieja represents the largest share of these new homes.

Earlier this year, the first contracts were awarded for 72 units in Elche and 29 in Alicante’s Garbinet area—16 of which will become part of the Generalitat’s public housing assets. In Sant Joan d’Alacant, 70 more units have been awarded, with 18 earmarked for public housing.

Camarero noted that her department and the EVHA “are continuing work on additional awards to help reduce the housing shortage in other municipalities across the region.” She also mentioned that technical and economic evaluations are ongoing for plots offered by other local councils, paving the way for further tenders.

“As President Mazón said, this is the legislature of housing—and projects like this one in Torrevieja reaffirm that commitment,” concluded Vice President Camarero.