



Introduction

In June 2025, I had the privilege of attending a 30-hour, face-to-face mini-course titled “SSCE0059 Tutorización del Aprendizaje en la Empresa” (Tutoring of Learning in the Workplace), organised by the Cámara Oficial de Comercio, Industria y Servicios de Orihuela and hosted at their Coworking Digital Orihuela Costa facility in Cabo Roig (N-332, 49, 03189 Orihuela Costa, Alicante). Over two intensive weeks (16–26 June), I delved into the art and science of workplace mentoring, immersing myself in Spanish-language sessions, structured workflows, and collaborative learning environments.

This article recounts that experience, reflecting both my personal ethos and the digital-first, solution-driven principles that underpin my work ethic. Rather than selling a service, I’m sharing candid insights into how this course sharpened my mentorship toolkit, expanded my network, and reinforced my belief in lifelong learning.

Discovering the Coworking Digital Space

Coworking Digital Orihuela Costa is more than just a shared office. Co-financed 50% by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through Spain’s INCYDE Foundation, its mission is to support SMEs and entrepreneurs in embracing digital transformation. Housed just off the N-332 in Cabo Roig, the facility boasts:

High-quality amenities: meeting rooms, projector, TV, flipchart, sound system, printer, scanner, photocopier

meeting rooms, projector, TV, flipchart, sound system, printer, scanner, photocopier Comfort & convenience: complimentary coffee, air conditioning, secure parking, 24/7 internet/Wi-Fi

complimentary coffee, air conditioning, secure parking, 24/7 internet/Wi-Fi Professional environment: reception, package and mail handling, a vibrant community of like-minded peers

The modern design and strategic location eliminate the usual distance from the municipal administration center, offering local businesses and solo professionals a hub for incubation, collaboration, and growth.

Immersive Learning: SSCE0059 “Tutoring of Learning in the Workplace”

Course Objective

To equip participants with the skills and techniques required to effectively tutor trainees on the job, ensuring their smooth integration, skill development, and compliance with Spanish workplace-training legislation.

Syllabus Overview (30 hours total)

Context of the Company as a Training Environment (5 h) Legal framework for workplace training

Tutoring process within formal/non-formal contracts

Tutor roles, digital tools, and traceability Designing and Implementing a Tutoring Plan (15 h) Onboarding protocols: stages and welcome plans

Effective communication: empathy and needs analysis

Developing, evaluating, and adjusting individual training plans

Collaborative teamwork between the tutor, trainee, and the company Transversal Competences & Communication Process (10 h) Equality, motivation, and conflict-resolution techniques

Emotional intelligence and leadership in tutoring

Communication channels and feedback mechanisms

Upon completion, I received the SSCE0059 Certificate of Achievement, formally acknowledging my capability to guide on-the-job learning within the European-funded NextGenerationEU framework.

Key Takeaways: Skills and Insights

Although a “mini-course,” SSCE0059 delivered in-depth exposure to both theoretical and practical facets of workplace mentorship:

Legal Frameworks : I now navigate Spain’s regulations around vocational training with confidence, aligning internal tutoring processes to formal contract requirements.

: I now navigate Spain’s regulations around vocational training with confidence, aligning internal tutoring processes to formal contract requirements. Onboarding Design : Crafting a systematic welcome plan (from pre-arrival orientation to first-month check-ins) ensures trainees feel supported and productive from day one.

: Crafting a systematic welcome plan (from pre-arrival orientation to first-month check-ins) ensures trainees feel supported and productive from day one. Communication Mastery : Through role-plays and case studies, I honed active-listening techniques, empathy mapping, and constructive feedback loops.

: Through role-plays and case studies, I honed active-listening techniques, empathy mapping, and constructive feedback loops. Conflict Resolution & EQ : Learning to recognise emotional triggers and apply de-escalation strategies has become a core strength in guiding both trainees and teams.

: Learning to recognise emotional triggers and apply de-escalation strategies has become a core strength in guiding both trainees and teams. Structured Workflow: The modular logic of each unit, paired with digital tool demonstrations, showed me how to build traceable, adjustable tutoring plans that evolve with business needs.

By the course’s end, I felt empowered to integrate these learnings into my professional processes that can be utilised in the future the assist with enhancing how a business can onboard interns, coach junior designers, and facilitate peer-to-peer skill-sharing across digital-first services.

A Reflection Through the Lens of #AboutLukeAnthonyHoughton

As someone whose professional identity is rooted in “Experience as an extension of understanding,” this mini-course resonated deeply with my personal journey:

It reaffirmed my belief that continuous learning , be it through formal education or self-directed projects, is the cornerstone of effective leadership.

, be it through formal education or self-directed projects, is the cornerstone of effective leadership. Immersing in a Spanish business context sharpened my cross-cultural communication skills, adding new phrases and nuanced vocabulary to my toolkit.

skills, adding new phrases and nuanced vocabulary to my toolkit. The collaborative environment at Coworking Digital mirrored my own preference for open, idea-sharing workspaces, reminding me why I transitioned from retail management and biochemistry into digital consultancy.

Investing in my own professional development is not just about acquiring certificates but about amplifying my capacity to solve complex brand and technology challenges, an ethos I carry forward in each daily workflow practice.

Embracing Digital-First Thinking: Principles in Action

Each project has a unique identity, blending creative strategy with technological execution. Here’s how SSCE0059 dovetailed with my core tenets:

Digital-First Thinking The course’s emphasis on traceability and digital tutoring tools parallels my belief in data-driven solutions (such as analytics-backed onboarding dashboards). Real-World Problem Solving Designing an individual training plan taught me to map client journeys with the same rigour, identifying pain points, MVP deliverables, and feedback loops in branding projects. Reducing Workload & Saving Time By integrating structured mentorship practices, I can streamline knowledge transfer within a business, minimising repetitive training and maximising billable hours. Scalability & Growth Just as trainees need clear milestones, businesses can rely on modular frameworks, ensuring consistency whether rolling out a new digital solution or delivering a client workshop.

Reflecting on the course through a professional lens reveals how formal training can catalyse innovation, transforming ad-hoc practices into repeatable, optimised processes.

Building Networks in a Shared Workspace

Beyond the curriculum, the Coworking Digital environment fostered organic connections:

Peer Discussions: Exchanging perspectives with local entrepreneurs enlightened me on niche Spanish market challenges.

Exchanging perspectives with local entrepreneurs enlightened me on niche Spanish market challenges. Tutor Interaction: Observing the tutor’s facilitation style provided a masterclass in engaging adult learners, a blueprint for how I might structure future learning.

Observing the tutor’s facilitation style provided a masterclass in engaging adult learners, a blueprint for how I might structure future learning. Coffee-Break Conversations: Casual chats over complimentary coffee sparked ideas for collaborations, guest-blog posts, and potential pilot programs.

These human-centred interactions underscored the value of physical coworking spaces in an increasingly virtual profession.

Conclusion: Empowering Future Mentorship

My two-week journey at Coworking Digital Orihuela Costa wasn’t just an educational checkpoint, it was an infusion of fresh perspectives, cross-disciplinary methodologies, and community spirit. I emerged with:

A robust toolkit for tutoring workplace learning

Deeper insights into Spanish business culture

Renewed alignment between my personal mantra and professional digital-first thinking

To fellow professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to sharpen their mentorship acumen, I wholeheartedly recommend exploring offerings at Coworking Digital Orihuela Costa. It’s a place where structured learning meets collaborative energy, ideal for anyone committed to elevating business potential through innovative, hands-on training.

