Spanish Airport Theft Ring Exposed in Major Guardia Civil Crackdown





A large-scale criminal network responsible for a series of organised thefts at airports across Spain has been dismantled by the Guardia Civil after a months-long investigation that began at Tenerife South Airport.

The operation, named “Simba Free,” has resulted in 66 arrests, with an additional 18 individuals under investigation. Authorities have also identified three minors involved in the criminal activity. The group is believed to have stolen goods worth approximately 223,000 euros.

The investigation began in May, when security staff at Tenerife South noticed suspicious behaviour from several individuals who appeared to be coordinating their actions within the airport’s restricted shopping areas. What initially appeared to be isolated incidents was soon revealed to be a widespread and organised theft operation targeting airports including Madrid, Bilbao, Málaga, Alicante, and others in the Canary Islands.

The gang primarily targeted duty-free shops, stealing luxury perfumes and cosmetics. These items were later sold both within Spain and internationally. To avoid detection, the thieves purchased low-cost flight tickets they never intended to use, enabling them to enter secure departure areas, commit the thefts, and then leave without boarding any planes.

Investigators have described the operation as highly organised and methodical, with members using their knowledge of airport layouts and security routines to carry out the thefts efficiently. Stolen items were hidden in large shopping bags, and the thieves exited the premises without raising suspicion.

Leading the group was a young woman from the Canary Islands, identified as the ringleader. According to the Guardia Civil, she was responsible for assigning roles and coordinating the operations. She often travelled to the airports using rental vehicles, despite not having a driving licence.

The investigation also uncovered that the network recruited minors and individuals in vulnerable situations, offering them money to participate in the thefts.

In one particularly bold incident, a suspect was found carrying a suitcase full of stolen perfumes. He had used the identity of a prison inmate to purchase his flight ticket. In another case, a person was caught attempting to sell stolen goods valued at 30,000 euros, supported by a falsified invoice.

So far, officers have recovered more than 70,000 euros’ worth of stolen merchandise. All those arrested have appeared before the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 5 in Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife.