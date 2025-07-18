Humidity, and Heroics as SMGS Battles the Heat at Villamartín





It’s a little absurd to think it’s going to be comfortable playing golf in Spain in July – even sitting in the café at 9:00 am the humidity must have been up around 85% but hey… we are alive and doing what we love… playing golf.

We played here last month and we always have the same comments as to how much we all love the course – that is until you start playing and realise, yup, it’s a tough track.

A reduced Summer field of 40 today, including six guests trundling off down the first, blue skies and sunshine, with lots of water flasks for maximum, necessary, hydration. There were some cracking scores with mixed field of handicaps, but a proportionately higher ratio of lower handicaps today with some great scores, as follows:

Gold: Richard Howard (38 points and joint best score of the day shared with our guest, Pete Baldwin)

Silver: John Batterby (becoming a regular on the podium with 36 points)

Bronze: Robin Eastman (not been on the podium for a wee while 37 points – well done)

Four “Twos” today for Josh Cook, John Osborne, Tony Smale and Robin Eastman. The NTPs (aka nearies) were Darren Hancock (6th), Lee “El Capitán” Eastman (9th), Josh Cook (x2 on 13th and 17th). The VC – Mick Pryke – won the Football Card with, surprise surprise, West Ham and I’m hesitant to say that our poor secretary, Sandra Dibble, was the happy/unhappy recipient of the “McBride Bottle” this week.

She shall raise a glass in Norman McBride’s honour BUT she finished with the same ball she started with which was a big thing for Norman, every week. We also had two best guest prizes for Joe Robinson (35 points) and Pete Baldwin (38 points –joint best score). Well done everybody.

Next week we are at Vistabella for one of our final Eclectic rounds. Thank you to all the staff at Villamartín also.

Photographed L-R: Alan Macdonald (apprentice PBomber), John Batterby (Silver back row), Sandra Dibble (McBride Bottle obviously front row), Lee “El Capitán” Eastman (back row), Tony Smale (with our Blob Tin and professional PBomber), Richard Howard (Gold back row), Darren “El Presidente” Strugnell and Robin Eastman (Bronze).