Young Woman Freed from Sexual Exploitation in Alicante





Authorities uncover overcrowded conditions and ongoing abuse at residential property in Alicante region

Alicante, July 17, 2025 – The Guardia Civil has rescued a young woman from a suspected human trafficking operation for sexual exploitation in a private residence in L’Alacantí. The rescue comes as part of Operation Bonhomía, led by the Judicial Police Unit in San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante), which has resulted in the arrest of four individuals.

The investigation began in February when officers identified a suspicious property, a villa believed to be housing victims of sexual exploitation. Inside, agents confirmed that at least eight women — most of them from South America and Eastern Europe and residing in Spain irregularly — were being held in degrading and exploitative conditions.

According to the Guardia Civil, the women were forced to be available to clients at any hour, every day of the week, regardless of their health or physical state. Exploiters reportedly dismissed menstruation, illness, or emotional distress as valid reasons to decline service.

The network was allegedly run by a 47-year-old man, the owner of the villa, along with three women aged 33, 55, and 67, described by authorities as madames. These women oversaw client interactions, collected the proceeds, and distributed about half of the earnings to the victims. Women were required to remain in rooms with clients until a madame signalled the session had ended.

Clients were reported to come at all hours, with a high volume of visits recorded. During the raid, authorities found that the women lived in cramped, unsanitary conditions — eight bunk beds crammed into one bedroom and only a single bathroom for all. Two of the women were living in the garage, which had no ventilation or toilet. Despite these harsh conditions, victims were charged €400 to €500 per week for “accommodation.”

One woman has been successfully removed from the situation and is now receiving comprehensive support, including housing. She is a young, undocumented foreign national — a profile that officials say is frequently targeted by trafficking rings.

The four detainees have been brought before the Court of Instruction No. 4 in San Vicente del Raspeig. They have been released with charges pending the outcome of the ongoing judicial process.

As part of its broader efforts against human trafficking, the Guardia Civil continues to inspect locations associated with prostitution and exploitation. Victims often fall prey to traffickers through deception, coercion, or by taking advantage of their precarious social and economic circumstances.

Investigators continue to monitor the remaining women found at the residence and are working to provide further assistance and ensure their protection.