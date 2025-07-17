Starting a New Life in Spain: Why So Many Are Choosing the Spanish Dream





As of early 2025, Spain continues to shine as one of the most desirable destinations in Europe for people seeking a fresh start. With nearly 9.5 million foreign residents, making up 19.3% of the total population, it’s clear that the allure of Spain’s lifestyle, climate, and culture is stronger than ever.

Among those making Spain their home are approximately 403,925 British nationals, officially registered residents as of 2024. This figure includes holders of the Withdrawal Agreement TIE, green-card residents, and new applicants. Yet many more Brits are believed to live “under the radar,” with previous estimates suggesting up to 1 million British nationals may be residing in Spain—drawn by the promise of a better lifestyle, affordability, and sunshine.

What Makes Spain So Inviting?

There are many reasons why Spain is a magnet for those looking to start a new chapter in life:

A World-Class Climate : Spain boasts one of Europe’s best climates, particularly in the south and along the Mediterranean coast. With over 340 days of sunshine a year , it’s no surprise people are drawn to the warmth, both from the weather and the locals.

: Spain boasts one of Europe’s best climates, particularly in the south and along the Mediterranean coast. With over , it’s no surprise people are drawn to the warmth, both from the weather and the locals. A Rich Cultural Heritage : From the Moorish castles that dot the landscape to its centuries-old traditions, Spain is a country steeped in history. Whether it’s flamenco, fiestas, or its incredible architectural wonders, the culture here is both deep and vibrant.

: From the Moorish castles that dot the landscape to its centuries-old traditions, Spain is a country steeped in history. Whether it’s flamenco, fiestas, or its incredible architectural wonders, the culture here is both deep and vibrant. Unrivalled Cuisine : Spanish food is one of the country’s greatest pleasures. With tapas, paella, fresh seafood, local wines, and regional specialties, there’s something to suit every palate.

: Spanish food is one of the country’s greatest pleasures. With tapas, paella, fresh seafood, local wines, and regional specialties, there’s something to suit every palate. Affordability and Quality of Life : Compared to much of northern Europe, Spain offers a high quality of life at a lower cost. Whether you’re spending your pension, buying a new home, or starting a business, your money simply goes further here.

: Compared to much of northern Europe, Spain offers a high quality of life at a lower cost. Whether you’re spending your pension, buying a new home, or starting a business, your money simply goes further here. Natural Beauty and Outdoor Living: From beautiful beaches to majestic mountains and rolling countryside, Spain offers endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Life here is slower, more relaxed—and often spent outside.

Spotlight on Orihuela Costa – A Coastal Gem

One of the standout areas attracting expats is Orihuela Costa, located in the Alicante province. This sunny coastal region is home to a thriving international community, with foreigners making up around 32–33% of the local population.

With its five top-rated golf courses, award-winning beaches, the bustling La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, and an array of world-class bars, restaurants, and entertainment, Orihuela Costa is a dream location for retirees, digital nomads, and families alike. Its strategic location—between Alicante and Murcia airports—makes travel easy and convenient.

Yes, Spain Has Its Challenges—But the Positives Far Outweigh Them

As with any country, Spain is not without its flaws. Past political scandals and bureaucratic inefficiencies sometimes make the headlines, and judicial proceedings can be slow. But for most residents, these issues feel distant from daily life.

The reality for millions of people living in Spain is a lifestyle marked by sunshine, community, health, and happiness. Spain’s challenges don’t define it—its warmth, vibrancy, and unmatched quality of life do.

A New Life Begins Here

Despite the occasional headline, Spain remains Europe’s top destination for those seeking a better, brighter life. Whether you’re retiring, relocating with your family, or starting over solo, Spain welcomes you with open arms.

From the sunny coasts to the historic cities and peaceful countryside, this is a country where life is lived to the fullest. And for those who’ve made the move, there’s one thing they all seem to agree on:

Coming to Spain was the best decision they ever made.