Generalitat Approves Two 10 MW Solar Plants in Algorfa and Rojales





The Valencian Regional Government’s Ministry of the Environment has granted environmental approval for two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, Serrata Solar and Pedrera Solar, located in the municipalities of Algorfa and Rojales. Each plant will have a capacity of 10 MW, totaling 20 MW, and will span a combined area of 25.46 hectares on previously unused agricultural land.

Following a joint evaluation of both projects, which share a location and evacuation line, the General Directorate of Urban Planning, Landscape, and Environmental Assessment determined that a standard environmental assessment would not be required. This approval is contingent upon the strict implementation of specified technical and environmental conditions.

The solar farms will be situated adjacent to the Lomas Juliana-Hoyo del Serrano-Barranco Calderón Natural Park. Their 3.9-kilometer underground evacuation line will connect to the Rojales substation, crossing urban and agricultural zones, the AP-7 highway, and a livestock route.

Despite objections from environmental groups during the public information phase, which warned of potential ecological isolation, sector reports confirmed the projects’ compatibility with environmental regulations, provided corrective measures are applied. These measures include landscape integration, vegetation preservation, creation of ecological corridors, installation of nest boxes and wildlife lookouts, soil erosion control, and an environmental monitoring plan throughout the plants’ operational life. The use of herbicides is prohibited, with extensive livestock farming recommended for maintenance.

The resolution confirms that protected areas and cultural assets will not be affected, and protocols for archaeological discoveries will be in place. Construction must begin within four years, or the environmental impact report will expire. This decision aligns with regional and national strategies to boost renewable energy and achieve the Generalitat’s goal of 2,500 MW of installed photovoltaic capacity by 2030.