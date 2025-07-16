Puerto de Xàbia Freemasons Lodge Donates €2,025 to Cancer Care Jávea





On 15 July, Puerto de Xàbia Lodge No 58 presented a donation of €2,025 to Cancer Care Jávea. These funds were raised at the Lodge’s Ladies Gala Night on 30 May 2025 and will provide vital support to local individuals and families affected by cancer.

“Charity lies at the heart of Freemasonry and is the means by which we help to build community spirit,” said John Young, Worshipful Master of Puerto de Xàbia Lodge No 58. “By combining our efforts, we can offer hope and practical help to those who need it most. This donation shows the impact we can achieve when we work together.”

Cancer Care Jávea’s Lynwen nursing team delivers essential services across the town, ensuring every patient and family member affected by cancer receives compassion, guidance and practical help. Their professionalism and dedication embody the standards of care the Lodge is proud to support.

Jayne Nuttall Blake, President of Cancer Care Jávea, offered her sincere thanks: “We are deeply grateful to Puerto de Xàbia Lodge No 58 for this generous contribution. It enables our Lynwen nurses to extend comfort and reassurance to every person in Jávea facing the challenges of cancer.”

Puerto de Xàbia Lodge No 58 is committed to charitable endeavours that strengthen our local community.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who attended the Ladies Gala Night and contributed to this worthy cause,” added John Young. “Together, we will continue to support those in need and hopefully foster a brighter future for us all.”

For more information on Freemasonry in the Province of Valencia or to enquire about becoming a Freemason, visit www.glpvalencia.com or email Matthew James on sec@glpvalencia.com.