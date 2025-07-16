Zenia Boulevard and La Marina Resort Partner to Boost Visibility on the Costa Blanca





Orihuela Costa, July 16, 2025 – Zenia Boulevard, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, has joined forces with La Marina Resort, one of the Mediterranean’s most comprehensive tourist complexes. Their new partnership aims to enhance mutual visibility and connect with broader audiences across the Costa Blanca.

This collaboration will strengthen Zenia Boulevard’s presence in the Costa Blanca’s tourism sector and promote shopping tourism among resort visitors. The agreement includes joint promotional activities, events, and exclusive incentives for La Marina Resort guests.

Zenia Boulevard, Alicante province’s largest open-air shopping centre, will engage La Marina Resort’s guests through special initiatives. These include distributing gift bags and informational flyers and participating in fun events with summer prizes. In return, La Marina Resort will promote Zenia Boulevard on its digital channels and screens throughout the complex, encouraging visitors to the shopping centre.

Cristina Ros, Director of Zenia Boulevard, commented, “Our alliance with La Marina Resort allows us to reach a strategic audience looking for complete holiday experiences. We want Zenia Boulevard to be a must-visit for anyone coming to the Costa Blanca. Both our locations share a focus on outdoor enjoyment, family leisure, and attention to every detail. This collaboration is just the beginning of many initiatives that will enrich our visitors’ experiences.”

Located in La Marina (Elche), the resort welcomes thousands of national and international tourists each year, primarily from Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK. These visitors are drawn to family leisure experiences and sustainable tourism. With continuous year-round operation and a capacity of nearly 2,000 guests, it’s an ideal hub for strategic partnerships.

This agreement will solidify Zenia Boulevard’s presence in the area and connect it with a high-potential audience interested in shopping, entertainment, and quality dining. Cristina Ros emphasized, “We share a philosophy with La Marina Resort cantered on customer experience, outdoor enjoyment, and the constant pursuit of unique offerings tailored to each visitor.”

The partnership also includes cross-promotional activities on social media, websites, and proprietary channels, along with new joint initiatives throughout the summer.

About La Marina Resort

La Marina Resort, situated in La Marina (Elche, Alicante), spans approximately 70,000 to 120,000 m² and is one of the Mediterranean’s most comprehensive tourist complexes. Surrounded by nature, it’s just a few meters from a Blue Flag beach. The resort offers over 430 pitches for caravans and motorhomes, along with nearly 150 fully equipped bungalows of various categories. Open year-round, it attracts a diverse clientele, primarily families with children, but is also popular with couples and European senior travellers. Each season, it hosts visitors from Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK, solidifying its status as a leading international destination. Its annual occupancy consistently reaches close to 2,000 guests, maintaining high occupancy rates year-round due to its continuous operation.

La Marina Resort is also recognized by prestigious European camping clubs such as ADAC, ANWB, ACSI, and FECC. Its extensive leisure offerings—including themed pools, a water park, SPA, and entertainment—make it an ideal choice for an unforgettable holiday on the Costa Blanca. It’s part of the Samay Resorts group, which specializes in creating high-quality tourism experiences in privileged settings across various Spanish destinations.

About Zenia Boulevard

Opened in 2012, Zenia Boulevard is Alicante province’s largest shopping centre, attracting over 15 million visitors in 2024. Located in Orihuela Costa, it holds a strategic position within the Orihuela area and boasts over 160 commercial units.

In 2024, the centre completed an €18 million renovation project that upgraded its facades, paving, rest areas, green spaces, dining areas, and children’s leisure zones.

About Nhood

Nhood is a real estate operator focused on urban regeneration and the management of mixed-use real estate assets, with an emphasis on positive social, environmental, and economic impact.

Founded in 2021 and owned by the Association Familiale Mulliez (AFM), Nhood operates in 11 countries and manages over 1,000 assets, including shopping centres and multifunctional spaces. With a team of over 1,000 experts, Nhood offers comprehensive solutions from asset management to the development and promotion of real estate projects. Its goal is to create sustainable and connected spaces that foster local coexistence and generate value for communities and client-owners, all based on principles of innovation, proximity, and sustainability.