Torrevieja PSOE Submits Motion to Reinstate Hospital Lab Staff

The Valencian High Court of Justice (TSJ) annulled the collective dismissal (ERE) of the laboratory staff at Torrevieja Hospital. However, this ruling has been appealed by the Generalitat’s Legal Department to the Supreme Court.

In response, the Socialist Party (PSOE) has submitted a motion to the Torrevieja City Council, urging it to press the Valencian Department of Health to comply with the TSJ’s ruling without further delay.

PSOE spokesperson Bárbara Soler criticized Health Minister Marciano Gómez for previously saying that if he had been in office during the hospital’s transition from private to public management, he would have retained (subrogated) the workers — now claiming legal obstacles prevent him from doing so. She argued that Gómez now has a court ruling in his favour and should act on it rather than appeal.

Back in January 2025, the TSJ ruled that the dismissal of 35 lab professionals was unlawful, ordering their reinstatement. Despite this clear legal decision, the Generalitat’s Legal Department still appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court — contradicting what Gómez allegedly told the workers (that the decision would not be appealed if it favoured them).

Soler stressed that these workers have years of experience and know the hospital’s systems inside out. Their absence — particularly while key lab technician roles remain vacant — is directly affecting the quality of healthcare at the hospital. Waiting for the Supreme Court ruling, which could take years, only worsens this problem.

The PSOE’s motion calls for cross-party support, including from the governing People’s Party (PP), to back the workers and urge immediate reinstatement. However, the PP has submitted a motion to reject the PSOE’s proposal entirely.

